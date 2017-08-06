Today Is National Psychic Day Followed By Psychic Week — How To Develop Your Psychic Abilities [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Charisse Van Horn and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Sunday, August 6, is National Psychic Day, according to the holiday and observance site Days of the Year. National Psychic Day kicks off Psychic Week, which focuses on developing psychic awareness and intuitiveness in people worldwide. Defined as extrasensory perception (ESP), those who claim to have psychic abilities rely upon a sixth sense or intuitiveness that gives them deeper insight into the past, present, and future. Much controversy surrounds psychic abilities, and science has deemed the trait as pseudoscience. Still, many people not only believe they have psychic abilities, but others turn to psychics for their insights into their daily lives.

Many famous psychics have been documented throughout history, including Nostradamus, Edgar Cayce, and Jeane Dixon. It should be noted that when one of the mainstream religions ordains the practice of gaining extrasensory information, the term prophet is used instead of psychic. For example, some see Nostradamus as a prophet, while others view him as a psychic. Psychics have existed since the beginning of time with many turning to witch doctors, fortune tellers, soothsayers, and more while critics referred to them as charlatans, scam artists, and even false prophets. Personal belief often determines a person’s view on psychic abilities, but those who believe in its existence say that everyone has a sixth sense and with training, can develop their own psychic abilities.

According to a report by the Lewiston Tribune, two out of three American citizens believe in psychic abilities. The report included an interview with a local medium, Melissa Holmes, who helps others develop their own intuitiveness and psychic skills. Speaking in the interview, she referred to Leonardo DaVinci and made the reference that while everyone can develop their artistic abilities, not everyone will become as masterful as DaVinci. Likewise, not everyone will become a psychic healer, medium, or spiritualist, but everyone can develop their sixth sense to the point that they become more in tune with their inherent psychic abilities.

On National Psychic Day, many people are partaking in a free reading through their local psychics, on Facebook, or through various websites where they are offered. National Psychic week will be a time where more people discover psychic predictions for their own lives, their communities, and the world. Since the 2016 presidential election, there have been many psychic predictions regarding whether Donald Trump would win the election, what his presidency would be like, and even if he will see the full duration of his presidency.

On Nov. 6, 2016, the Inquisitr reported about three psychic instances that took place surrounding President Trump. First, the History Channel aired a special titled Nostradamus Election 2016 that used the writings of Nostradamus to shed light on the presidential race. According to the show and Nostradamus’ writings, it was determined that Donald Trump would win the election. Included in the article was a reference to psychic Master Feng, who was so certain of his visions that Donald Trump would win the election, he issued a press release in advance. Also featured in the article was a prediction made by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who was certain Trump would lose the election. Reporter John Pilger sat with Assange for a one-on-one interview on Oct. 30, 2016, where Julian Assange referred to Donald Trump as being viewed by the U.S. as white trash and concluded the American people would never vote someone like him into the Oval Office.

Psychic predictions are still in high demand regarding political tensions with Russia, North Korea, and life in America under President Donald Trump.

Watch the full version of John Pilger's interview with Julian Assange in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London… https://t.co/iGh07CmT3M — John Pilger (@johnpilger) November 5, 2016

Have you ever been to a psychic or had a psychic reading done? If so, please leave your thoughts and comments on the experience below. You may read one author’s experience of visiting a psychic at the Huffington Post.

The Experience With A Psychic That Sent Shivers Down My Spine https://t.co/zlLTn6Rubc via @HuffPost50 — Casey Khoo (@SuperKancil850) August 6, 2017

Those interested in developing their own psychic abilities will find plenty of ways to begin. It is recommended that those who want to develop their psychic abilities develop a regular practice of prayer or meditation, learn how to clear negative energy from their lives, and create a positive spiritual atmosphere. Learning how to quiet your mind so that you can clearly hear the spirit world is key. Here is a free video from YouTube that will help you remove negativity from your life, thereby opening your mind to being receptive to things of the spirit. Though many religions caution against being psychic, those same religions often encourage people to develop their prophetic skills.

Begin with your own personal belief system and then create an atmosphere of positivity and love. Remove negative sources and influences from your environment. You will then find yourself more open to psychic experiences. When you meditate or pray, listen to the silence following your session, only listen with your heart, mind, and spirit. Through cultivating a positive, peaceful, spiritual atmosphere, clearing your mind through meditation or prayer, and learning how to silence the mind from its worldly distractions, you will develop your psychic abilities.

Do you believe in psychic awareness, abilities, and phenomenal? Please leave your views below.

Is your pet psychic?A Cambridge scientist believes we have only seen the beginning of animals' https://t.co/CtxeMEoJCj #AnimalCommunication — lisa kay (@nymedium) July 25, 2017

[Featured Image by Tyler Perez/Shutterstock]