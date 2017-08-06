Donald Trump War With CNN Rages On As Anchor Calls Trump Immigration Policy ‘Racist’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Sandra Hajda and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

CNN’s Ana Navarro has spoken out calling President Donald Trump’s new immigration policy “racist.”

The Trump proposal is part of Donald’s plan to return jobs to the American heartland. Trump promised during his campaign that he would renegotiate or terminate trade agreements drawn up during the time of globalist, pro-free trade presidents like Barack Obama. Trump also promised to change immigration policy, saying that American workers were let down when their jobs were outsourced and when floods of immigrant laborers accepted poorer conditions and pay, leading to downward pressure on wages.

The new Trump proposal is called the RAISE Act. Under RAISE, officials would consider an applicant’s English skills as one of many factors in a point system, according to Breitbart.

“It is absolutely racist to award a point system,” said Navarro. The CNN pundit added that she probably would not have been allowed into the United States under such a point system.

Navarro referred to off-color remarks made by President Trump during his election campaign, painting a picture of a man prone to such gaffes. Navarro recalled the time Donald Trump referred to Mexicans as “rapists” and his call for a ban on Muslim immigration.

Trump also infamously promised his supporters he would build a wall on the U.S./Mexico border. The controversial real estate mogul even promised his supporters that Mexico would pay for the wall, not the United States.

Trump’s battle with CNN has raged since he took aim at Megyn Kelly, accusing her of treating him unfairly when she moderated a presidential debate. Kelly addressed Trump in an impassioned, partisan manner that many argued was not appropriate given that she had been hired as an impartial moderator.

Trump took aim at Kelly saying that she had “blood coming out of her…whatever.” Trump appeared to be implying that Kelly was behaving irrationally as a result of her menstrual cycle.

Trump won a victory in his war against CNN when the network was forced to retract a story that purported to expose the Trump family’s ties to Russia. CNN admitted that the story did not meet their editorial standards.

Trump also won a victory of sorts when the network overreacted to a meme he posted. Donald tweeted an image of himself wrestling with an opponent with the CNN logo superimposed over his face. CNN then aggressively targeted the creator of the meme. The network received criticism for threatening the man, saying they would expose his personal information if he continued to post anti-CNN memes, reports Spiked.

“So now we know: if you criticize CNN, it will attack you. It will expose you to public ridicule. It will reveal your secrets to your family and colleagues. It will punish you. That’s the only conclusion one can draw from the bizarre Trump-CNN-meme debacle.”

