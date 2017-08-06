Taylor Swift’s ‘Groping’ Testimonial Won’t Satisfy Misguided Social Justice Warriors [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Taylor Swift is going to court to testify against a man who allegedly groped her. HuffPost has the news.

“The civil case concerns the singer’s allegations that former Denver radio host David Mueller touched her inappropriately before a concert at the Pepsi Center in the state capital in 2013.”

The article adds that Mueller reportedly lost his job and then launched a $3 million lawsuit against Swift for damages. Swift countersued with allegations of sexual assault. Swift claimed that when the moment arrived for a photo op, he took his hand, put it up her dress, and grabbed onto her butt cheek.

In today’s environment, a woman would usually be defended no matter what. Instead of dealing with facts, the person who belongs to a group that is usually oppressive is always guilty no matter what, at least in the court of social media opinion. However, don’t expect feminists and the usual social justice warriors to defend Taylor Swift, who is considered evil by today’s social justice standards.

What did Taylor Swift ever do to become so loathed? Well, being white and pretty is one thing, so the “privilege” label is attached to her no matter what. Swift has also been wildly successful. But because Swift didn’t want the “feminist” label attached to her, the social justice mob’s claws came out.

In 2012, Taylor Swift was directly asked if she was a feminist in an interview with the Daily Beast.

“I don’t really think about things as guys versus girls. I never have. I was raised by parents who brought me up to think if you work as hard as guys, you can go far in life.”

That’s a fair answer. However, she was bashed by feminist sites, including Jezebel.

“Yes, what you’re describing is equality, and equality is what feminism is all about! Except we live in a country where, when you work as hard as guys, you make less money if you’re a woman, or worse, a woman of color,” claimed columnist Dodai Stewart, who would eventually leave the so-called feminist website.

Since then, Swift has been a target for “white privilege,” “white feminism,” and other social justice warrior terms. The backlash soon became so bad that Swift couldn’t even tweet something positive about the Women’s March that took place last January.

So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched. I'm proud to be a woman today, and every day. #WomensMarch — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 21, 2017

The reactions to Swift’s well-meaning tweet were quite angry.

then why didn't you say anything during the presidential campaign when we could've made it so that this didn't have to happen — Rachel (@ladyofthelorde) January 21, 2017

also you know, throwing the word "feminist" around in countless interviews but not actually coming through & showing up at the women's march — rachel marie (@rachface) May 21, 2017

The only thing that can be criticized about Taylor Swift’s tweet is that she didn’t actually show up to the march. But other female stars didn’t show up, tweeted out of respect, and didn’t suffer any backlash. And let’s face it: If Taylor Swift did show up, she would have been criticized to death. They would say that she’s wrong for showing up now because she never truly cared about feminism before.

Now, people are saying the only reason Taylor Swift is going to court for the groping incident is to make herself look like a hero and a defender of women who have been sexually assaulted. It seems that no matter what Taylor Swift does, she’s ostracized for reasons that are not only unfair but completely go against feminism and liberalism in general. Perhaps the Taylor Swift backlash will calm down once she releases her new album this fall.

