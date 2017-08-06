‘The Walking Dead’: Daryl Dixon’s ‘Frankenstein’ Of A Bike Designed With Norman Reedus In Mind [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon, portrayed by Norman Reedus, has had trouble keeping up with his bike in the zombie apocalypse. Daryl had to give up his motorcycle and crossbow more than once. That always stings, for Reedus as much as Dixon, but in Season 8 Daryl has his bike and crossbow again.

Daryl Dixon’s current bike on The Walking Dead is a unique custom motorcycle. In The Walking Dead Season 5, Episode 14, Daryl puts together a bike from spare motorcycle parts given to him in Alexandria.

In The Walking Dead Season 8, Norman Reedus will ride his post apocalyptic Frankenstein bike, not the Triumph chopper Daryl Dixon started with in Season 1.

Norman Reedus rode a vintage Triumph custom chopper in Season 1 of The Walking Dead. Though the bike really had a 1965 -1970 Triumph Bonneville engine, the chopper also sported a Yamaha XS650 frame. In a much less drastic way, Daryl Dixon’s first bike was a Frankenstein as well, with a British engine and a Japanese frame, according to Her Majesty’s Thunder.

Daryl Dixon’s current bike in The Walking Dead was designed by John Ryland, founder of Classified Moto. Norman Reedus knew right away Ryland was the right man for the job. John Ryland told Bike EXIF how Norman Reedus told him about the project.

“Norman’s the best. Very enthusiastic, straightforward and down to earth—despite millions of fans watching his every move. During one of our conversations, he said he had something in the works that was going to blow my mind. A week later, he introduced me to Scott M. Gimple.”

Norman Reedus introduced John Ryland to The Walking Dead’s Scott Gimple, and with no time to waste, Ryland’s team started on Daryl Dixon’s new bike. The Donor Bike was a 1992 Honda CB750 Honda Nighthawk, but it has the front end, front brakes, and front wheel of a Yamaha YZF-R6, while the rear wheel is a stock Nighthawk. The tires are Kenda Big Block.

The engine of Norman Reedus’ bike was custom built by Jim Carrol, while Ryland’s chief mechanic Danik handled the fabrication and electrical on the Daryl Dixon bike for The Walking Dead. The bike features an XS650 reproduction gas tank, modified exhaust with custom baffles, and twin billet aluminum intakes.

Reedus’ bike also features a customized crossbow mount on the back rack. This detail is a huge asset to Daryl Dixon and a big part the kind of thinking that makes Daryl a fan favorite on The Walking Dead.

Ryland and his crew set to work on creating identically aged bikes. John Ryland explained to Bikes EXIF why aging the bikes to have identical rust spots was the hardest part.

“You might think, ‘Rusty tanks and fenders? Ratty paint? No problem.’ But replicating those irregularities is really hard.”

The Walking Dead’s executive producer Tom Luse was very pleased with Norman Reedus’ new bikes. Tom Luse comments in the video above, the bike suits both Norman Reedus and his The Walking Dead character Daryl Dixon.

“This bike expresses a lot I think about, really truly what Norman is as a human being and what Daryl is, as a character.”

The Walking Dead with Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon is not the same when Daryl doesn’t have his bike and crossbow.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]