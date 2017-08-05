Solar Eclipse 2017 With Michio Kaku: NASA Deploys Technology, Rockers Deploy Ozzy Osbourne [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The 2017 solar eclipse is coming on August 21, and everyone in the U.S. is breaking out the big guns. Both shock rocker Ozzy Osbourne and renowned string theory physicist Michio Kaku are hosting events on August 21.

As Ozzy Osbourne and Michio Kaku prepare for their events, scientists from NASA and other agencies are breaking out some fantastic high tech instruments, according to Science Daily. In other camps, churches are praying and doomsayers are doom-saying all over YouTube.

Ozzy Osbourne is performing “Bark at the Moon” for the Moonstock concert in southern Illinois for the occasion. Michio Kaku is speaking about the future of technology and also the science involved in the solar eclipse at Southeast Missouri State University, according to KFVS 12.

Both Ozzy Osbourne and Michio Kaku’s activities surrounding the day of the solar eclipse seem designed to comfort a potentially uneasy population.

Michio Kaku is working to keep the populous informed about the coming solar eclipse. Michio Kaku explained in the video below that it isn’t safe to stare at the sun and expounded on safe ways to view the solar eclipse, but Kaku is also relieving anxiety around the event by explaining the science behind it. Michio Kaku recommends the NSTA site for more educational resources and information.

According to Michio Kaku, solar eclipses happen regularly but having one appear over a populated area like the continental U.S. is rare.

“Being in the path of a total eclipse is very rare. We get eclipses like this regularly but they can happen anywhere on earth, and because two-thirds of the earth surface is water often these eclipses are over some remote parts of the world.”

Michio Kaku wants everyone to understand that one cannot look at the sun through any optical instruments like telescopes or binoculars, or stare at it continually. Special Mylar glasses, not ordinary sunglasses, are needed. Over 2 million pairs of Mylar glasses are being distributed through public libraries for free. Welders glasses #14 are also safe to use.

Ozzy Osbourne and other bands at the Moonstock concert will be providing entertainment and a large gathering of people. This too will serve to defuse anxiety surrounding the event.

Michio Kaku, always the voice of reason, has stepped up to ease fears about the solar eclipse of 2017. Throughout history, solar eclipses have been a source of great anxiety for mankind. The 2017 total solar eclipse is no different. Many people are placing great importance on the eclipse as a sign.

The 2017 solar eclipse has a lot of people feeling fretful, at least judging from YouTube. Video titles like “Solar Eclipse Could Paralyze America” aren’t very comforting, and that’s just about traffic and supply lines. There is also a lot being said about biblical prophecy and various spiritual implications.

Ozzy Osbourne’s appearance at Moonstock is perhaps capitalizing on the spiritual implications of the rare event, but Ozzy is in some ways providing comfort or at least a distraction for his audience. For more information on Ozzy Osbourne and Moonstock, see this from the Inquisitr.

Michio Kaku is reminding people this is really just the sun and moon aligning with earth so that the sun is hidden for two and a half minutes. Carrie Black of NSF’s Division of Atmospheric and Geospace Sciences told Science Daily the solar eclipse is an opportunity.

“This total solar eclipse across the United States is a unique opportunity in modern times, enabling the entire country to be engaged through modern technology and social media. Images and data from as many as millions of people will be collected and analyzed by scientists for years to come.”

Michio Kaku also notes this will be the first total solar eclipse of the internet age. NASA’s lead scientist for the 2017 solar eclipse, Madhulika Guhathakurta, told Science Daily technology is going to make this the best solar eclipse ever.

“This is a generational event, This is going to be the most documented, the most appreciated, eclipse ever.”

As Michio Kaku notes, primitive cultures once believed huge monsters were eating the sun during a solar eclipse. They would make noise to drive the monster away.

Ozzy Osbourne is replicating this activity in a way, and perhaps people need that, at least as an option. Ozzy Osbourne’s song choice speaks for itself. Isn’t “Bark at the Moon” reminiscent of what Michio Kaku described?

Today, everyone knows that a total solar eclipse is merely the moon coming between the earth and the sun for a few minutes. Still, it seems to be part of human nature that an eclipse makes people uneasy.

Michio Kaku explains that for most of human history, solar eclipses were frightening times for humanity.

“For most of history [solar eclipses] were very scary.”

Ozzy Osbourne and Michio Kaku are allaying a primal fear which is to some extent natural for human beings. Not everyone finds the solar eclipse a frightening thought, though. Many people see it as a powerful spiritual experience, while those in the scientific community see it as an opportunity to study the sun. The solar eclipse doesn’t have to be a bad thing, despite what our ancestors thought about it.

Ozzy Osbourne will perform “Bark at the Moon,” at the Moonstock festival in Carterville, Illinois, to commemorate the moment of the eclipse. Southern Illinois will bear witness to not one, but two solar eclipses in the next seven years, as Carterville, Illinois, is in the path of both the solar eclipse of August 21 and the one on April 8, 2024.

This total solar eclipse and the one to come in 2024 are a very big deal for southern Illinois, according to the Belleville News-Democrat, which explains Carterville hasn’t seen a total solar eclipse since 1442.

While Ozzy Osbourne plans to perform “Bark at the Moon” during Moonstock, some locals think the Ozzy Osbourne concert during the actual solar eclipse is trivializing a potentially sacred event. Joe McFarland who is from the area and runs an eclipse shop in nearby Makanda told the Belleville News – Democrat.

“That’s how rare they are, and to have two pass over the same spot over seven years is just an amazing gift from the heavens. [The eclipse is] as close to a religious experience that anyone can experience, no matter your faith or lack thereof.”

Like Ozzy Osbourne, Michio Kaku will hold an event on the day of the solar eclipse.

Michio Kaku has been on the radio explaining the solar eclipse, and there are several videos on YouTube featuring professor Kaku speaking about the eclipse. On the day of the solar eclipse, Michio Kaku will be on campus at Southeast Missouri State University.

Michio Kaku will view the solar eclipse on campus, then speak about the eclipse and the future of technology. At about the same time, Ozzy Osbourne will be performing during the total solar eclipse.

Michio Kaku hasn’t forgotten the children either. Professor Michio Kaku has written a children’s book about the solar eclipse titled When The Sun Goes Dark. The book is intended to explain the solar eclipse and safe ways to watch it to children. There are activities and experiments that make the science clear to young minds.

The 2017 solar eclipse has NASA scientists preparing their instrumentation in order to study the gravitational pull of the sun. Scientists will be on the ground, and in various aircraft, preparing to study the corona of the sun. This outer layer will be visible, without all the usual brightness of the sun to obscure the view.

Michio Kaku explains in the video above, the sun and the moon in the sky appear as the same size. That is despite the fact that the sun is really far larger than the moon, it’s distance is such that from earth the much smaller moon just covers it when aligned perfectly. This is not true of other planets. A solar eclipse is therefore not the same on different planets.

The 2017 solar eclipse has an ominous sounding vocabulary of terms. Phrases like “path of totality” are stirring the imaginations of all kinds of Americans. The path of totality is simply the 70-mile wide path of the solar eclipse. People in that zone will perceive the solar eclipse perfectly, as the moon passes between the earth and the sun, completely hiding the sun for up to two minutes and forty seconds. This perfect illusion of the sun’s disappearance as it passes behind the moon is only visible in a 70-mile path, most other areas in North America will be able to see a partial solar eclipse.

The eclipse viewpoint will travel across the United States, from Oregon to South Carolina over the course of 93 minutes. Scientists will board a Gulfstream-V research aircraft in order to take about four minutes of infrared measurements. They hope to gain a better understanding of the corona’s thermal structure and magnetism, according to Science Daily.

NASA will use two WB-57 airplanes to study the Corona and also Mercury’s surface for about eight minutes. Scientists will also study the earth’s ionosphere and its reaction to the solar eclipse. Science Daily explains one such experiment.

“A Boston University research team will use off-the-shelf cellphone technology to construct a single-frequency GPS array of sensors to study the ionospheric effects of the eclipse. This project could lay the foundation for using consumer smartphones to help monitor the outer atmosphere for disturbances caused by solar storms.”

Michio Kaku says in the video because the solar eclipse will be visible from the continental U.S., it isn’t like in the past where only the wealthy elites could travel to remote areas to see it. Everyone in the U.S. will see a partial solar eclipse, and those who happen to be in the path of totality will see a perfect solar eclipse.

The solar eclipse of 2017 is offering a huge opportunity to anyone who wants to participate in gathering data. Many scientific studies rely on students and novice photographers to make a film of the solar eclipse. One project led by the University of California at Berkeley plans to gather a very large number of solar images.

“A project led by the University of California, Berkeley, will assemble a large number of solar images, obtained along the eclipse path by students and amateur observers, to create educational materials as part of an ‘Eclipse Megamovie.'”

The 2017 solar eclipse is a rare occasion, and it is up to the individual to discern its importance and decide how to celebrate it. Some like Michio Kaku see the beauty of the science. Ozzy Osbourne fans see it as an experience better enjoyed with great music. Others see a more spiritual side to the occurrence. Some see it as an omen, either good or bad. However one considers the importance of it, the moon will come between the earth and the sun on August 21 and the sky will go dark for about two and a half minutes.

Michio Kaku and Ozzy Osbourne will hold events on August 21, both of which should help dispel solar eclipse anxiety.

