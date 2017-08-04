Caitlyn Jenner Has Never Spoken For The Transgender Community As A Transgender Woman [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Jonathan Brown and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It took some time for yours truly to finally discover the main reason why Caitlyn Jenner continues to come across denser than a bag of rocks whenever she claims to speak for the transgender community as a supposed transgender woman.

And no, that’s not meant to come across as transphobic. As a gay cisgender man, I own my privilege every single second of the day and I, personally, don’t even like to refer to trans* folks as “trans* folks.”

If a man says he’s a man, then I respect that he’s a man. The same goes for women, obviously, in my opinion. Or a non-binary or whatever other gender one feels comfortable with — if that’s you and it ain’t hurting no one, go for it.

You have my support, love, and respect, first and foremost. Always.

Now, with that out of the way, hear this: Alleged transgender “activist” Caitlyn Jenner is neither an activist nor a transgender woman speaking for the transgender community.

What Caitlyn Jenner is actually doing and has always done since she started this kick, is still breathing, speaking, living, and thriving (and driving!) through the privilege of the the not-trans Bruce Jenner, the cisgender white male who she was born as and apparently hated, and the same man who continues to support Donald Trump, as TMZ displays, just weeks after blasting the former Apprentice host for coming up with the horrific transgender ban that stops brave men and women, period, from fighting for this country.

Caitlyn Jenner Shows Support for Trump after Transgender Ban https://t.co/MvgMVc3vNf — TMZ (@TMZ) August 4, 2017

“I speak for the transgender community,” Mr. Jenner continually says from the lipstick-covered mouth of Ms. Jenner, every single time Trump denounces or dehumanizes the transgender community in whatever fashion he’s feeling at any particular time.

“I speak for the transgender community,” Bruce-as-curvy-Caitlyn constantly proclaims whenever Trump reminds the country that human beings somehow have no right in America to pee wherever their bladders see fit.

“I speak for the transgender community,” the male Olympian, who ran from his supposed hidden truth for decades, constantly says through the visage of the woman she says she was always meant to be, without also standing up for the L, G, B, and Q people who surround the “T” in both title and support, despite also claiming to be a member of the LGBTQ community.

No, Caitlyn. You do not.

No, you do not speak for the transgender community, women, or any other minority who has to sit and watch you consistently make a mockery of the platform you didn’t deserve in the first place and continue promoting your less-than-knowledgeable rhetoric through, regarding a transformation that was obviously completed in body, but not in spirit, heart, and definitely not in mind.

You do not speak for the transgender community as a transgender woman and you never have, Caitlyn Jenner. And it’s time for you to stop pretending that you are. Because you don’t. And you never did. And never will.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Stringer/Getty Images]