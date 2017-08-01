‘Days Of Our Lives’: Is Tripp’s Revenge And Kayla’s Suffering Steve’s Fault? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Taylor Rios and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will not be pleased about Kayla Johnson’s (Mary Beth Evans) reinstatement at University Hospital. He will go as far as to threaten her with a knife. Even though he mistakenly believes that Kayla killed Ava, fans know that it was really Joey Johnson (James Lastovic). Is all of this turmoil and chaos Steve “Patch” Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) fault? Should he be blamed for the events that have taken place?

As each day goes by in Salem, Tripp is getting more angry about his mother’s murder. To protect Joey, Tripp was told that Steve killed Ava. Even though their hearts were in the right place, the lies and secrets are going to reach dangerous heights in the next two weeks. The whole situation with Tripp could have been avoided if the truth was told in the first place.

DOOL spoilers reveal that when Kayla is reinstated, he will get some horrible advice from Angelo, as Lucas Adams explained to Soap Opera Digest. However, the young man is tormented and doesn’t know what he should do.

“Whenever a mob guy says that [to take a more direct approach], it’s like, ‘Why don’t you just kill her and it will be done?’ That’s not how Tripp’s mind works. He’s thinking, ‘Maybe this has gone too far already.'”

On Days of Our Lives, Tripp is not the only person suffering because of the lie. Joey is also going through an enormous amount of guilt, self-loathing, and inner turmoil. He has been dealing with this on his shoulders ever since the crime was committed. Steve thought he was helping Joey by assuming responsibility for the murder. However, in a way, he has actually made things worse.

It is clear that the only way for Joey to move past this is by confessing he murdered Ava and accepting the consequences. It is also the only way that Tripp will be able to deal with his mother’s death and heal with the Johnson family.

“Tripp is remembering how his mom died. Tripp is tired. He’s just a scared kid. The people that he has found comfort with, Jade and Angelo, have basically told him to hurt [Kayla]. He doesn’t know what to do, so he makes an impulsive move.”

The Johnson family, as well as Tripp Dalton, need to get rid of the secrets and lies surrounding Ava’s death. No parent wants to see their child go to prison, but Joey has to pay for what he has done. It has tormented him for too long and is also affecting Tripp, which is now going to put Kayla’s life in danger.

Do you think the whole situation is Steve Johnson’s fault? Should he give up keeping this big secret and allow Joey to tell the truth on Days of Our Lives?

