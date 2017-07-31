The 3 Worst Things That Can Happen In The WWE ‘SummerSlam’ Universal Championship Match [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Shawn Lealos and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The WWE was allegedly working towards a Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman main event at SummerSlam for the WWE Universal Championship, but an injury to Strowman and bad ratings for Monday Night Raw allegedly caused the WWE to change course. Now, the main event is a Fatal Four-Way, with Lesnar defending his title against Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe.

There are a lot of ways that this match can go and some of them are very intriguing. However, there are three possible outcomes that could completely ruin the push of certain wrestlers and destroy the previously set plans for WrestleMania 34. Here are three worst possible SummerSlam results for the WWE Universal Championship match.

Roman Reigns pins Brock Lesnar

The first big mistake the WWE could make would be to completely ruin their perfectly built build up to WrestleMania 34 by having Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. This isn’t saying that Roman Reigns can’t win at SummerSlam because he could and it could work out well.

The problem is that only two men in the history of the WWE have beaten The Undertaker at a WrestleMania event – Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. After Reigns retired The Undertaker this year, Paul Heyman basically laid out the story for Brock and Roman to battle at WrestleMania 34 to pay off the storyline.

Honestly, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns should not be fighting at SummerSlam, even in a four-way match. It should be saved for WrestleMania 34. But, the fact is that the WWE is panicking due to low ratings and have pushed it up to now. They just can’t ruin WrestleMania 34 by trying to get better ratings this month.

Samoa Joe Gets Pinned

No one has seen his stock rise higher than Samoa Joe since he won the No. 1 contender’s spot for Great Balls of Fire. When Samoa Joe won his match at Extreme Rules, WWE fans didn’t seem too excited, but by the time that he faced Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire, Joe had won over his critics.

Samoa Joe did more damage to Brock Lesnar than anyone in years and he dominated the match against Brock at the PPV. As a matter of fact, Lesnar only won with a quick move and “survived” the fight with Samoa Joe. Lesnar has said that he likes working with Joe and wanted to continue on beyond Great Balls of Fire, which has now happened.

However, if anyone pins Samoa Joe at SummerSlam, it could end his push and make him look like the weak link. That can’t happen.

Brock Lesnar Keeps the WWE Universal Championship

This might be the most controversial WWE SummerSlam result possibility on this list. Brock Lesnar is one of the two top draws in the WWE. With the other top draw, John Cena, leaving soon to make the next Transformers movie, that will hurt ratings again.

However, what could really be hurting the ratings is the fact that the No. 1 champion on Monday Night Raw, the WWE Universal Champion, is a part-time star who is not around for most of the TV shows. Taking the title off of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam and putting it on a full-time star could bring the ratings back up because then something big could happen on TV.

Roman Reigns could finally get revenge against Braun Strowman and beat him in a match with three other superstars. Braun Strowman or Samoa Joe could get the chance to carry the biggest WWE strap on Monday Night Raw to see what they can do. But the one thing that needs to change is to get the title off Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

