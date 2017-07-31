Lindsey Stirling Is ‘Brave Enough’ To Present A New Genre Of ‘Transcendence’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Lindsey Stirling’s music has a uniquely, heartfelt, magical flavor. Stirling’s new album Brave Enough is as revolutionary and joyful as the rest of her work.

Lindsey seems to have created her own genre. Stirling’s violin playing style doesn’t fit any known musical niche, except one of her own creation.

Lindsey Stirling, a 30-year-old Brigham Young University graduate is so full of life, energy, and youthful pep as she dances and plays her violin; one could easily imagine she really is a fairy, pixie or other variety of sprite. Stirling’s music and her amazingly costumed and choreographed music videos are incredibly unique.

Lindsey Stirling’s new album Brave Enough, like all of her music, is inspirational, with a very spiritually uplifting feeling. The costuming and effects for her latest videos are more amazing than ever.

In the seven years or so since Lindsey Stirling started posting her amazingly creative music and dance videos on YouTube, her popularity has soared. Stirling is now on tour with her latest album Brave Enough.

Brave Enough isn’t just the title of Lindsey Stirling’s new album. Stirling created an inspiring documentary by the same title. One needs to only watch a few of her older music videos, though, to know that Lindsey has always been Brave Enough. Stirling’s music has always been about courage, strength and most of all, her own contagious joy.

Lindsey Stirling’s music could be compared to Irish folk, rock, EDM, or classical, but it’s not really any of these. Miss Stirling sometimes combines hints of diverse genre seamlessly in the same song, but there is so much more to the presentation of Brave Enough and her previous videos and music.

Watch Lindsey Stirling play the violin, which she treats as a fiddle at times, while ballet dancing, which slips so easily into and out of a playful and far less formal jazz dance and an Irish jig. The video below of “Electric Daisy” is a simply delightful example of the Brave Enough artist’s earlier work.

Lindsey Stirling’s most recent album Brave Enough is about falling down again and again throughout life, but each time getting up stronger, according to the teaser for Brave Enough.

Lindsey Stirling told Fuse TV Brave Enough was about people realizing the courage they already have.

“[Brave Enough, both the album and documentary] centered around this idea that everybody has certain ways that they wish they were braver, but also kind of realizing that you are enough, We’re all seeking to better ourselves, but at the end of the day, we’re enough as we are.”

Here is Lindsey Stirling performing “Lost Girls” from her new Brave Enough album, which was released on May 11. Enjoy the beautiful fairy tale imagery of Lindsey’s “Lost Girls.”

Lindsey is inspiring courage with Brave Enough, but that part is nothing new. Even in 2013, Lindsey was inspiring courage with a song called “Transcendence.” Lindsey told Rolling Stone about growth through overcoming obstacles.

“To transcend something means more than just getting past something; it is to overcome something and become better as a result of an obstacle. I wrote ‘Transcendence’ at a time in my life when I needed the courage to overcome something that was pulling me down. This song helped me believe in myself again.”

Lindsey Stirling’s “Transcendence” video features an amazing group of young people from the slums of Paraguay. The Landfill Harmonic, who lacked financial resources, made their own instruments out of landfill trash.

Like much of Lindsey Stirling’s early work, “Transcendence” has no lyrics, but the Brave Enough violinist still speaks volumes about creating what one needs. It is a very moving piece, as is the story behind it.

Here is another of Lindsey Stirling’s videos which seem to say, one doesn’t have to have a lot of money to have fun and be full of pure joy. Lindsey’s cover of “Thrift Shop,” done four years before Brave Enough, is a pure delight.

Lindsey Stirling is Brave Enough to create a genre of her own that inspires courage, “Transcendence,” and pure joy.

