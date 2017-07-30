Melania Trump Rumored Fine With Trump’s Secret Girlfriend — Even Anti-Trump Folks Nix This One [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The rumor that Trump has been keeping a secret girlfriend down in Florida popped up a few days ago via a tweet from a man who reportedly has worked for a few presidential administrations as a White House staff person. Claude Taylor, who is said to be a “veteran of three presidential campaigns,” tweeted about Donald Trump having a secret girlfriend in Florida.

This same rumored story continues on to say that Melania Trump doesn’t have a problem with her husband having a girlfriend. Taylor started his reveal out by asking a question in a tweet, “What if there was a big story MSM has known about Trump for many months-but they weren’t touching it?” He continued, “Would you want to know? Would you have a right to know? I think you do. Here it is.”

IR Net reports that if this story was one to ever get confirmed it would be damaging to the White House. It is not confirmed and it’s so far from being confirmed that even the anti-Trump folks aren’t buying it. Instead of having a field day online by tossing out nasty tweets about an alleged Trump affair, folks are saying this is “fake news” as far as they are concerned. Some of these commenters are identifying themselves as not being a Trump supporter.

It appears that this is one of the first rumored and fake news stories that both pro-Trump and anti-Trump folks can agree upon. The website to report this story suggests if not right now, there will be a time when Trump’s fidelity comes into question.

According to IR Net News, the rumored story is reported below in a tweet from Claude Taylor,

“Many members [of the] MSM and others seem to know or believe that Trump has a regular girlfriend in Florida that he sees at Mar-a-Lago. Is it true? I cannot say for certain-what I do know is many credible people believe it to be true-including lots of reporters. According to multiple sources, I have on this-it’s an open secret in the White House and everyone seems like they’re in on it-except the public. Again, multiple sources are saying [Melania] is fully aware and not bothered. As I and others have tweeted-she was planning on leaving the marriage until Trump’s unexpected victory. Separate lives.”

IR Net suggests,”for now” it appears that the mainstream media prefers to focus on more important issues. In an ideal world that might be the case, but if there were even so much as an inkling of a chance Trump had a secret girlfriend, they would be all over this story. It would be headline news for weeks, with the alleged woman being investigated to the point that the nation would even know her shoe size.

Think about how ludicrous the back story on this is, to begin with. The suggestion that Melania was leaving the marriage but delayed her departure because Trump became president is ridiculous. We are not talking about George and Martha Washington here and this is 2017.

The masses voted Trump into office knowing that he is on his third marriage. If Melania was unhappy and ready to jump ship, it wouldn’t change his position in any way, no one will have him impeached for getting a divorce. As far as money goes, Melania is a self-made woman via her own career before ever marrying Trump, so money isn’t an issue on whether she stays or goes.

According to Taylor’s story, this alleged affair goes on while he’s at the Mar-a-Lago resort, and again Melania is allegedly fine with this. Does anyone actually think that the highly intelligent Melania Trump would ever be “fine with this.” She would be long gone living her life and letting her husband live his if there was even an ounce of truth in this story.

Trump is a family man and Melania is the top on his list when it comes to family. The first lady has shared how she loves her husband and how she is very proud of him. The people who have read the story on IR Net News have chimed in and surprisingly it’s not just the Trump supporters calling this a “fake news” report. Some have stated they aren’t Trump fans, but even they don’t believe these accusations.

An article from Blasting News also suggests that the mainstream media hasn’t touched this story and it appears they are staying away from the claims made by Taylor. He was the person who reported Melania Trump was ready to divorce her husband until his “victory made them change their minds.”

One non-Trump supporter, Dannyboi2, suggests that Trump himself might have spun the fake news about an affair to get the focus of “Russia.” He has commented on the IR Net story and by some of the other things he writes, such as “Null and void Trump,” it is easy to see he is not pro-Trump.

While the comments were still a bit nasty toward Trump, they made it clear they weren’t buying the “fake news.” Wilko Schutzendorf writes, “I don’t buy this.” He said, “I don’t think Trump gets turned on by women anymore.” While he had a rather nasty finish with this comment, the point is — folks aren’t going for this alleged fake girlfriend rumor.

Ri writes, “If, If, in this case, Fake News is a correct term. With all of us who are not in favor of 45 and all the MSM looking for a stumble, if there was another woman, it would be revealed. Remember Gary Hart challenged the MSM to find out his affair – Monkey Business was front page photos.”

Then there are those who reprimand anyone who listens to the fake news on social media. Sweetone 100 percent writes, “Amazing how many of you get sucked into these fake stories. All media has to say is, someone said this, and you folks buy into it, lol. Order FOIA records. Stop listening to bs media.”

Many of the comments can be filed under Trump bashing and many are vulgar, but not many are buying this fake news story. If they were, they would be feeling sorry Melania and bashing Trump for being unfaithful, that isn’t happening with the masses. The folks on social media have barely mentioned this story.

The biggest indication that this is nothing but fake news is the fact that no other media sites are reporting on Trump allegedly having an affair. As one of the commenters above suggested, if there was even a slight chance this was true, the headlines would be relentless today. Most have filed this under “fake news.”

