Horror Movies 2017: ‘The Belko Experiment’ Delivers Non-Stop Gore And Entertainment [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Carter Lee and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Currently available via DVD, VOD, and other media platforms is one of the bloodiest horror movies of 2017, The Belko Experiment. If you enjoy horror movies with plenty of gore, action, and humor, The Belko Experiment should do the trick. Directed by Greg McLean (Wolf Creek) and written by James Gunn II (Guardians of the Galaxy), The Belko Experiment features a solid cast: John Gallagher Jr. (Hush, 10 Cloverfield Lane), Tony Goldwyn (Tarzan, Last House on the Left), Adria Arjona (True Detective, Person of Interest), Sean Gunn (Po, Gilmore Girls), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Walking Dead), Melonie Diaz (Fruitvale Station, Hamlet 2), Josh Brener (The Internship, Silicon Valley), and John C. McGinley (42, Stan Against Evil).

The Plot

A group of 80 Americans work for the Belko Corporation in Bogota, Colombia. All the employees have tracer-chips implanted in them (in case they are kidnapped). On a seemingly normal day at the office, an unknown voice on the company’s intercom instructs the employees to kill three random co-workers, and if they don’t then six people will die. When the employees fail to do this twisted task six people are instantly killed (it turns out the tracer-chip is a small explosive implanted near the brain). The Belko employees are then told that 30 co-workers must die, and if they don’t do this then 60 of them will killed.

The Delivery

Many critics have compared this horror flick to movies like Battle Royale and The Hunger Games, and though there may be some slight similarities, The Belko Experiment stands on its own. With a runtime of 82 minutes, the movie wastes no time getting to the action. The film features constant over-the-top gore with humor sandwiched between all the horror. Though the movie’s central metaphor may be a bit too in-your-face for some, those who are part of the nine-to-five grind will probably appreciate it nonetheless.

Horror fans may recognize John Gallagher Jr. as the scary baddie from Hush(considered one of the best horror movies of 2016) and in The Belko Experiment he plays the film’s protagonist just as convincingly. He spends most of the film trying to protect Belko’s new employee, Dany (Diaz), while trying to maintain some sort of order among his peers. John C. McGinley and Tony Goldwyn do a masterful job portraying high-level executives, but don’t expect McGinley’s usual sarcasm that he has become known for.

Horror Movies 2017: The Belko Experiment Trailer

OTHER HORROR ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISTIR

Horror Movies 2017: ‘7 Witches’ Delivers A Chilling Story With An Artistic Touch

Overlooked Horror Movies 2017: ‘The Dark Tapes,’ ‘The Snare,’ And More

Best Horror Movies 2017: Three Highly-Rated Titles New To On Demand

How ‘The Last House On The Left’ Changed Horror Movies Forever

With plenty of gore, wit, and action, The Belko Experiment is one of the most entertaining horror movies of 2017.

[Featured Image by Orion Pictures]