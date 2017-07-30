How Will Scaramucci Stop Leaks? ‘You Leak When You’re Not Happy’ Via Fox Host [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

“You leak when you’re not happy.” This sentence can conjure-up all kinds of bizarre visions in the mind’s eye and it probably did after it was said by a Fox News host today. There’s a new sheriff in town, Anthony Scaramucci, who has come out verbally swinging and ready to fire anyone and everyone if need be to stop the White House leaking.

Fox News host, Neil Cavuto, who is a die-hard Trump supporter, is the person who had the revelation on air that “you leak when you’re not happy.” That sentence might sound like a bad ad for adult diapers at first, but Cavuto has tried, like many before him, to pin point the reason the White House is riddled with leakers. Now with Anthony Scaramucci hot on the trail, will there be more unhappy people to perpetuate those leaks?

Cavuto was making a point about those folks who disclose information despite knowing it’s not the right thing to do. What Cavuto was attempting to convey was those who are loyal and happy in their positions are probably not the folks leaking news from the White House. If the folks who are leaking the business going on behind the scenes at the White House are unhappy, would it make sense to take the chance of cultivating more unhappy people with threats of firing everyone?

This was something that came out of Scaramucci’s alleged rant, he was ready to fire everyone, which was reported by a writer who hails from the New Yorker Magazine. Scaramucci called the writer this week after he reported that Scaramucci was having dinner with Trump. The reporter knew about this dinner despite it not being a meeting disclosed to the public. Scaramucci wanted to know where this writer got his information, as this would be one of the people leaking White House news. Dinner leaking isn’t a high priority, but it’s a start as to who is talking to reporters.

Imagine how quickly this guy would be fired in any other White House: https://t.co/GG9RvqiFwF — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) July 27, 2017

Ryan Lizza was the reporter that Scaramucci called and when he refused to disclose his source, Scaramucci didn’t take no for an answer and so the rant came into bloom. He went into a vulgar-laced spew, which is news that has saturated the headlines for the last few days. Besides saying some very vulgar things, Scaramucci threatened to “fire everyone.” Several times Scaramucci asked for a name and several times he was given a polite reason as to why this was just not going to happen, according to what Lizza reports. Then it escalated and Lizza writes,

“Is it an assistant to the President?” [Scaramucci] he asked. I again told him I couldn’t say. “O.K., I’m going to fire every one of them, and then you haven’t protected anybody, so the entire place will be fired over the next two weeks.”

According to Vox News, Scaramucci went even further, “What I want to do is I want to f–king kill all the leakers and I want to get the President’s agenda on track so we can succeed for the American people.” That is rather harsh and some people took offense to the new Communications Director threatening to kill all the people who were leaking news from the White House. This could make more unhappy people, and remember what Cavuto said if you’re leaking it’s because you are not happy!

He not only threatened to fire everyone, Scaramucci also tried to pin the blame on Lizza if that did happen. This doesn’t seem like the way to make friends or to gain the trust of your colleagues. So if Neil Cavuto’s thoughts — “you leak when you’re not happy” ring true, then did Scaramucci breed new leakers or did he scare those who have leaked in the past to plug themselves up from leaking again?

With all this talk of “leaks,” “leaking,” and “you leak when you’re not happy,” you have to admit… it sounds a bit ludicrous. This is Washington D.C., it is not a trial run on a new incontinence product. It is getting to the point where you can almost picture the White House wrapped in one big Depends, guarding against these excessive leaks.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]