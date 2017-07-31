Green Bay Packers: Bold Predictions For The 2017 NFL Season [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Green Bay Packers were one step away from reaching the Super Bowl last season, but they were dominated by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game. Now, they are looking to get back to business and take that last step and win another championship.

Looking at the roster on paper, the Packers certainly seem like one of the teams to beat in the NFC once again. Having a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers should keep the Packers competitive in the playoff picture until he retires. Ted Thompson also improved the Green Bay defense this offseason through the draft.

At this point in time, it appears that the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons are the other two main teams to watch in the NFC. There are other teams with enough talent to compete, but those two teams plus the Packers are currently viewed as the favorites to represent the conference in Super Bowl 52.

Green Bay not only improved their defense this past offseason, they also signed two big targets for Rodgers. Both Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks were signed, giving the Packers plenty of options to utilize a two tight end set within their offense.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Packers heading into the 2017 NFL season?

Aaron Rodgers Will Win the NFL MVP Award

Despite all of his critics using his slow start to the season last year against him, Rodgers finished the year as a legitimate MVP candidate. Now that the offense is even more stacked around him, Rodgers will get back to business. He has won two MVP awards already and will win his third in 2017.

Clay Matthews Records at Least 15 Sacks

Green Bay has to find a way to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks than they did last season. Clay Matthews will be a big part of making that happen. Matthews will get back to being one of the league’s top pass rushers with at least 15 sacks this season.

Ty Montgomery Rushes for 1,000 Yards

Questions have been asked about the Packers’ rushing attack with former wide receiver Ty Montgomery as the starting running back. He will answer those questions with a 1,000-yard season. Even with Rodgers putting up massive numbers, Montgomery will be a huge part of the offensive gameplan.

Here's my list of 5 RBs set to break out in 2017, including @TyMontgomery2.https://t.co/CGbFEk7kPw pic.twitter.com/lx91p0FReI — LaDainian Tomlinson (@LT_21) July 26, 2017

Damarious Randall Racks Up Eight Interceptions

Needless to say, this is about as bold as it gets on the defensive side of the football. Damarious Randall is a major X-Factor for the Packers this season and will rack up eight interceptions. Green Bay needs a true No. 1 cornerback to stay up, and the former Arizona State standout will be that guy for them.

Green Bay Will Win Super Bowl 52

That’s right, the Packers will win Super Bowl 52 when everything is said and done. Having to go through all of the talent in the NFC to get to the big game won’t be easy, nor will beating a team like the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. It won’t be easy, but Green Bay has the talent to secure another championship.

[Featured Image by Mike Roemer/AP Images]