‘Star Trek’ Star William Shatner Hosts Zero Gravity Zero-G Experience For Roddenberry Adventures [Opinion]

Star Trek’s William Shatner is always up for a great adventure even at age 86. During the Las Vegas Star Trek convention, Shatner has an especially adventurous treat planned. William will finally experience Zero-G.

On August 4, William Shatner will host a group of diehard Star Trek fans, probably Star Trek Convention attendees, on a Zero-G flight according to the Robb Report. William Shatner of the original Star Trek and other Zero-G passengers will experience Zero Gravity.

Roddenberry Adventures, owned by Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s son Rod Roddenberry, has booked the Zero-G plane in celebration of Star Trek’s 51st Anniversary.

Last year George Takei who portrayed Hikaru Sulu on the original Star Trek series took a similar flight on the Zero-G modified Boeing 727. This year it is William Shatner’s turn. How does the Zero-G plane work? Keep reading to find out.

William Shatner who starred in the original Star Trek series said in a statement quoted in Space, experiencing zero gravity in the Zero-G modified Boeing 727 will be “an incredible adventure.”

“Going weightless will turn a dream into reality. I’ve always wondered what it would be like to actually explore the final frontier, and now I have the opportunity to experience zero gravity firsthand. It will be an incredible adventure.”

Riding with William Shatner for a flight on the Zero-G Boeing 727, experiencing zero gravity plus attending the pre-flight training and after party will cost those lucky Zero-G passengers $9,950 per person.

This Roddenberry Adventures flight will be more expensive than the usual Zero-G experience. A regular Zero Gravity Corporation flight costs $4,950 per person plus tax according to Zero-G’s web site Go Zero-G. As William Shatner pointed out the flight is an adventure. It is also a way to actually experience a unique scientific principle.

So how will Star Trek’s William Shatner and a dozen or so of his Star Trek fans become weightless? It’s not a simulation. The short answer according to Go Zero-G is that weightlessness is produced in an aerobatic maneuver called a parabola. Yes, a parabola is a geometric shape.

In order for William Shatner to achieve zero gravity, the Zero-G Boeing plane must fly in the pattern of a specifically configured parabola.

A Parabola is an arc or curve, geometrically speaking. In a parabola, any point on the arc is an equal distance from a fixed point called a focus, and a fixed straight line called a directrix. A line going from the central peak of the arc to the ground 0r horizon is also called the axis of symmetry according to Math is Fun. Parabolas happen naturally when an object is thrown, or a missile is shot.

Star Trek’s William Shatner and his new friends will not be experiencing the zero gravity of space but rather the zero gravity created by the parabola airplane maneuver. In order to accomplish this strange oddity of science, the Zero-G Boeing plane will first fly level at an altitude of 24,000 feet. The pilot will then pull up, gradually at first, then at a 45-degree angle to an altitude of 32,000 feet.

During the climb, Star Trek’s William Shatner will feel the force of 1.8 Gs. In other words, William Shatner and a dozen or so Star Trek fans will feel heavy and pulled down according to Go Zero-G.

Zero-G’s specially trained pilots will then perform what is called injection according to NASA. During injection, the “vertical load factor” is controlled at zero by one pilot, another pilot sets the roll angle at zero, at the same time a mechanic adjusts the engine thrust in a way that cancels the “longitudinal load factor.”

Star Trek’s William Shatner will experience zero gravity for the first time. William Shatner will be weightless for about 22 seconds, as the plane reaches the focus of the parabola. After 22 seconds the plane will descend and the Star Trek star will experience 1.8 gs again.

William Shatner’s Zero-G flight will be the same as all Zero-G flights. This means that William Shatner’s flight includes 15 parabolas and that’s 15 different 22 second periods of weightlessness. That’s a total of about five and a half minutes of weightlessness for the adventurous Star Trek star, 86-year-old William Shatner.

