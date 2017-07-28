Hillary Clinton Tells You ‘What Happened’ And R-Rated-Like Quips Pop-Up Online [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

If you are wondering what Hillary Clinton’s new book is about, wonder no more. The cover of her latest literary achievement is titled What Happened and according to the online world today, that says it all. Hillary’s name is just a tad bit bigger on the cover than the title and the name “Hillary Rodham Clinton” commands just a scooch more than half of the front cover of the book.

In other words, her name is taking up the majority of the cover. A fair estimate might be 60 percent of the area on the book’s cover is dedicated to the name “Hillary Rodham Clinton” and the remaining 40 percent sports the title, What Happened.

As you may have noticed, there’s no question mark included with What Happened, leaving one to believe she is not answering a question with this book, but stating just what really happened. Of course, this will be written in Hillary’s perception of What Happened.

This is a switch from her past literary offerings, as her name didn’t overpower the title on the covers like it does for her newest penned memoir. There is probably something you can pluck from the field of psychology to suggest why the book cover is set up that way, but you just can’t judge a book by its cover, especially not one coming from Hillary Clinton.

NEW: @HillaryClinton details the drama and devastation behind her 2016 election loss in new memoir "What Happened" https://t.co/9Y8auxNkJN pic.twitter.com/GVz9bJLwlm — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 27, 2017

Market Watch passes along Hillary’s promises of what you can expect from this book. One promise made by the once presidential hopeful is to let you know just how it feels to have lost “what many believed was a slam-dunk win” for Hillary. In case you didn’t know the “intense personal experience” of Hillary Clinton as she ran her ill-fated campaign all the way to the end believing she was a shoe in, this book is going to share it with you.

The title of Hillary Clinton’s campaign memoir has been released: “What Happened” will be published September 12. https://t.co/YKhUMUTSsq pic.twitter.com/M710XS6Hyk — CNN (@CNN) July 27, 2017

The book, which is due out on September 12, comes on the heels of Hillary being thrown under the bus by one of her closest colleagues this week. Chuck Schumer just revealed his thoughts, which pretty much mirrored what others have been thinking all along, about Hillary’s inability to suck up some of the blame for this loss. Schumer never mentioned Hillary by name, but what he did say was a shoe that fit for Hillary to a tee. According to CNN News, when talking about the Democrats losing the election Schumer said,

“When you lose to somebody who has 40% popularity, you don’t blame other things — Comey, Russia — you blame yourself. So what did we do wrong? People didn’t know what we stood for, just that we were against Trump. And still believe that.”

Writing “What Happened” was hard, so is what we see every day. As we move forward & fight back, I hope this helps.https://t.co/cD45JRy2Q0 pic.twitter.com/iAMM3tflWc — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 27, 2017

Now Hillary’s book promises to go into detail about all the reasons she lost the election and it seems Schumer just summed them up for the masses. The Senator’s words that were seen as throwing Hillary under the bus, by CNN News, shocked a lot of people as the two were very close colleagues. CNN writes,

“There was no one more loyal to Hillary Clinton than her one-time Senate colleague Chuck Schumer. He defended his fellow New Yorker and the race she ran at every turn.”

It appears he has a different tune to sing today. Getting back to Hillary’s book, the online world is having a field day just critiquing the cover and title of the book. This is without seeing so much as a written sentence within its pages. It seems many took a swipe at Hillary’s book via a Photoshop version they created with the cover. Instead of What Happened, the title is replaced by “How I deleted my emails,” which shows up in a tweet from The Truth In 140.

Another creative Twitter user, Chris Beffa, writes under the words What Happened,“The story of how I ignored the progressive wing of the party… and lost.” As far as R-rated comments go, there are a few Photoshopped book covers with the four-letter word F-word appearing with all types of angles attached to it. You can check the covers out here on Twitter.

[Featured Image by a katz/Shutterstock]