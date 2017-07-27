Pittsburgh Steelers: Bold Predictions For The 2017 NFL Season [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most dominant teams in the AFC in recent history and are hoping to make another run at a Super Bowl appearance in 2017. Many believe that the New England Patriots will head back to the Super Bowl once again, but the Steelers have other plans and a lot of talent on their roster to back it up.

Looking ahead at the upcoming season, there are only a few teams that appear to have the talent to compete for the AFC title. New England and Pittsburgh are two of them, with the Oakland Raiders being the third main team to keep an eye on. Another team could come out and surprise, but those three teams are by far the best on paper.

Needless to say, the Steelers’ offense will be entertaining to watch once again this year. Ben Roethlisberger is back for another season with Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown being two of the top playmakers in the NFL.

Defensively, the Steelers are hoping that they can return to the dominance that they used to be known for. They have some question marks defensively, but it is hard to predict how good or bad they will end up being.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Steelers heading into the 2017 season?

Antonio Brown wants the Steelers to extend Le'Veon Bell. https://t.co/GPQfmeJ9zN pic.twitter.com/Kcj4IKNQMS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 24, 2017

Le’Veon Bell Will Rush for 1,500 Yards, Add 750 Receiving Yards

It has been obvious this offseason that Bell believes he should be paid as a top running back and wide receiver. His future in Pittsburgh is a bit cloudy right now, but that will not stop him from trying to prove a point this season. Bell will rush for at least 1,500 yards and add another 750 yards as a receiver.

Antonio Brown Will Compile 1,500 Yards, 15+ Touchdowns

Throwing out the Steelers’ other primary offensive playmaker’s name, Antonio Brown is primed for another massive season. He will compile at least 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season. Those numbers will make the argument between him and Julio Jones even more heated.

Pittsburgh Will Finish the Season at 12-4

Predictions have been all over the place for the Steelers ahead of the season. They finished 2016 with an 11-5 record and will improve this year by one win. A 12-4 record is an impressive year and will set the Steelers up for a run at the Super Bowl.

The Steelers Will Represent the AFC in Super Bowl 52

Finding a way past the Patriots won’t be easy, but the Steelers have done crazier things in the past. Big Ben and company will find a way to get the job done and will represent the AFC in Super Bowl 52. Pittsburgh may not have too much more time with Roethlisberger and Bell, in particular, which makes this season even more important than normal as their window could be closing.

