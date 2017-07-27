‘Married At First Sight’ Season 5 Decision Day Predictions: 5 Might Say Yes, One Will Say No [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Simon Alvarez and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It’s Decision Day once more on Married at First Sight, and as the hours trickle down until the fateful episode airs, it is time to air predictions for the reality TV show’s final results. Over the past weeks, the three MAFS Season 5 couples went through great and tough times together. Sweet moments were shared, painful words were thrown around, and egos were encouraged and crushed. Considering all that has happened, here is my take on what might very well be the results of Married at First Sight Season 5.

Anthony and Ashley

This couple might have experienced a few speed bumps along the way, but otherwise, their relationship has grown significantly over the past few weeks. Since Anthony and Ashley met, their dynamic and chemistry have been undeniable. Among all the couples this season, this pair really acted and developed like a married couple. Overall, I believe that Ashley and Anthony would definitely give their marriage a loud, resounding “Yes.”

Nate and Sheila

The past few weeks have not been kind to Nate and Sheila. After her meltdown on camera and her verbal altercation with one of MAFS’ producers, Sheila has largely been portrayed on the show as more unstable compared to her husband. In a recent People Magazine report, it was revealed that Nate is actually rethinking his marriage to the reality TV star, stating that he still has a lot to learn about being a good husband.

Regardless of this, however, the spark between Sheila and Nate has been pretty consistent. While the show’s editing might make it seem like the pair is standing on unstable ground, their intimate, honest moments together pretty much prove that both Nate and Sheila have reached a middle ground with regard to their marriage.

Overall, I believe it is safe to predict that Nate will give a “Yes” to his marriage. Considering Sheila’s portrayal on the show as the unstable, volatile wife, however, there is a good chance that D-Day will feature the reality TV star almost going for a “No” before thinking about things and ultimately deciding on a “Yes.”

Cody and Danielle

While Cody and Danielle are pretty awesome people in their own right (both have proven hilarious and charming on their official Twitter accounts), they have been portrayed as the couple who never really worked out. After a rather disastrous honeymoon, Cody and Danielle never really connected with one another.

Considering Cody’s nature, however, there is a good chance that despite his portrayal on the show and the online abuse he received from vicious fans of the reality TV series, he would still give his marriage a “Yes.” As for Danielle, however, it is very likely that she would give a resounding “No” to her marriage with Cody, citing their incompatibility and differences.

Married at First Sight Season 5 airs every Thursday night on Lifetime.

