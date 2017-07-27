Is Vicki Gunvalson Going Overboard With Businesses? Reality Star Launches Yet Another Product [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Vicki Gunvalson started COTO Insurance long before she was on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Vicki really wanted to create a business that was sustainable for her but also something she could pass on to her children when she no longer wanted to work. When she started filming The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki was working in Coto De Caza, but on the current season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she’s busy moving her office into a brand-new location to suit her many employees.

But it sounds like Gunvalson wants more than just an insurance company. She’s tried launching a vodka business and is now experimenting with other business ventures.

This morning on Twitter, fans saw that Vicki Gunvalson is launching her own lipstick line. It seems like an odd move for the reality star, as she’s known for working in the insurance industry and providing insurance for people for years.

It’s quite a stretch for her to be working on a lipstick line. Of course, she’s not the first reality star to start a makeup line. The track record also shows that these reality stars have not always experienced tremendous success. For example, Teresa Giudice launched several products before she was arrested and charged with fraud. In court documents, it was revealed that Teresa had actually earned very little.

I am so excited to introduce my Lipstick Collaboration with @LASplashThai Mark those Calenders! pic.twitter.com/UCAebYDChS — Vicki Gunvalson (@vgunvalson) July 27, 2017

In fact, she made enough to pay for the companies themselves, and court documents revealed that the profits from these companies were limited. At the time, Teresa was one of the more popular housewives on The Real Housewives of New Jersey because of her financial situation. Plus, fans were curious about her financial troubles.

UK, Ireland and Australia! This season of #RHOC is bigger than ever and you can watch it now on @hayu_uk @hayu_au ???? https://t.co/ZmKW7OmXFs pic.twitter.com/bKSineDzlm — Vicki Gunvalson (@vgunvalson) July 19, 2017

It will be interesting to see how Vicki Gunvalson’s lipstick business will do, considering it’s not something that falls into her niche. Vicki appears to be very excited about it, but it seems like it may be a huge stretch for some viewers.

What do you think about Vicki Gunvalson’s decision to take on such an interesting business opportunity?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]