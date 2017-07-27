‘Top Of The Lake’ Season 2 Premieres With Elisabeth Moss On BBC Two: How To Watch In The U.S. [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Charisse Van Horn and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Top of the Lake returns for a second season in the U.K. today, with Elisabeth Moss, Nicole Kidman, and Gwendoline Christie, for what appears to be another thrilling series. Although fans of the mystery show in the U.K. will be able to watch through the popular BBC Two network, those in the United States will have to wait. The second season’s full title is Top of the Lake: China Girl, and you can watch a video preview in the player below. Elisabeth Moss returns to the role of Detective Robin Griffin for the six-part limited series.

BBC Two and BBC UKTV (Australia) will release the entire six-part series today. Those in the United States will need to wait for the series to air on the Sundance Channel in order to watch. Unfortunately, BBC Two is only available in the U.K. Sundance will release Top of the Lake: China Girl in September of 2017. Created by Jane Campion and Gerard Lee, Season 2 was filmed in Sydney, Australia. Top of the Lake currently has a 7.6 IMDb rating.

Season 2 introduces Nicole Kidman as Julia Edwards, who adopted Robin’s daughter, Mary. Kidman has a long history with Top of the Lake co-creator and director Jane Campion, and her addition to the series was well-received by the show’s fans. Kidman has recently received critical acclaim for her work in HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Also joining the cast is Game of Thrones cast member Gwendoline Christie, who plays rookie cop Miranda Hilmarson. Hilmarson works with Detective Robin Griffin on a murder case. You can see Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones.

Elisabeth Moss can currently be seen on Hulu, where she stars in the Emmy-nominated series The Handmaid’s Tale.

The spellbinding first season of Top of the Lake is currently available to watch on Hulu for those with a subscription.

Are you a fan of Top of the Lake? Did you see Season 1? Are you looking forward to Top of the Lake: China Girl when it premieres on Sundance in September? The official release date hasn’t been set yet, but we’ll be sure to update you when it is announced.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]