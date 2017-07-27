Atlanta Falcons: Bold Predictions For The 2017 NFL Season [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Atlanta Falcons are heading into the 2017 NFL season as one of the teams to beat in the NFC. They are fresh off of a Super Bowl visit that saw them blow a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots. That loss has to be fresh in their minds and they will be looking for revenge heading into the season.

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones will once again headline one of the top offenses in the league yet again. They led the Falcons to being the No. 3 passing offense in the entire NFL.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, there are a few other teams in the NFC that are viewed on the same level as the Falcons are on. Those teams are the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, with the Seattle Seahawks still being viewed as a contender. Other teams may surprise and contend with those four teams, but at this point in time there are clear favorites on paper.

If the Falcons want to get back to the Super Bowl, they will need to stay healthy and see their defense play at the same consistent level that it played at last season. Atlanta has put together a lot of talent and should be a contender for years to come.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Falcons heading into the 2017 NFL season?

Matt Ryan was a completely different QB throwing over the middle last year pic.twitter.com/PqFgmrGKaB — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) July 25, 2017

Matt Ryan Will Surpass 5,000 Yards and 45 Touchdowns

Last season, Ryan was one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the NFL. He will look to have the same type of season this year, but will improve with over 5,000 yards and at least 45 touchdowns. Ryan has the weapons to dominate once again this season and will get the job done.

The Defense Will Improve to Top-15

Quinn has always been a defensive coach, which made finishing No. 25 in total team defensive yards allowed a disappointment last season. Atlanta has more talent defensively heading into this season, especially with the signing of Dontari Poe in the middle of their defensive line, and a lot of young players should show improvement. The defense will find a way to break into the top-15 this season from a total defensive standpoint.

Time to make the Brotherhood stronger. Let's improve each and every day. #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/1vL9xwZGPE — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 27, 2017

Atlanta Will Win the NFC South Once Again

While this may not be a bold “bold prediction” after the Falcons’ dominance last season, there is a lot of talent in the NFC South. Tampa Bay is becoming a threat, while the Carolina Panthers are also a team to be watched. Atlanta will not allow the improving division to slow them down and will win the division again this season.

Another Super Bowl Appearance Is on the Horizon

Even though there are a few other teams who match up well with the Falcons on paper, they will still make a return to the Super Bowl. There is a good chance that a rematch from last season could end up happening. Atlanta has put together an impressive roster and it will pay off for them this season.

