Monique Samuels Just Knocked Karen Huger Out Of Her Grand Dame Seat [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Monique Samuels is done building her massive home in Potomac. When the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion aired, Monique and her husband were not done with the place. She had teased about a massive home with a shark tank in the kitchen, but fans were curious as to what she was talking about. As it turns out, Samuels is now done the home, and the house knocks Karen Huger off the throne. For a long time, Karen called herself the Grand Dame of Potomac, but it sounds like Monique may just have taken over the title because of her huge home.

According to a new Bravo report, Monique Samuels is now opening up about her new home, revealing that she pursued the shark tank after all. In addition, she’s now ready to move into the home, and it sounds like this home is much better than Karen’s former home in Potomac. Huger moved to Great Falls, and she is no longer in Potomac. But even if she was, Monique Samuels may just take over the throne after all. With a shark tank in her home, she deserves the title of the Grand Dame of Potomac.

I've been so busy unpacking and moving! My first time in a week getting glam and hanging out ???? #RHOP #ImBOSS @makeup_machine @boobabe1202 A post shared by Monique Samuels (@mrsmoniquesamuels) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

A few days ago, Monique Samuels revealed that she had indeed installed the shark tank in her kitchen, and she shared a video of the shark on Instagram. It is a smaller shark, but it is definitely an interesting feature. She is clearly showing the world that she knows how to party.

If Monique Samuels returns to The Real Housewives of Potomac next year, one can imagine she will gladly show off her shark tank. It is something she has been talking about for quite some time, so one can imagine fans are excited to see how this looks. Plus, her co-stars may be interested in learning how one can have a shark in their kitchen.

What do you think of Monique Samuels installing a shark tank into her home? Do you think she just knocked Karen Huger from her throne despite living in Grand Falls?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]