Activist And Veteran Calpernia Addams Speaks On Trump’s Transgender Military Ban [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Jonathan Brown and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The iconic Calpernia Sarah Addams is an actress, model, podcast host, musician, and decorated veteran of both the United States Army and Navy, and just one of the many Americans who feel betrayed by Donald Trump and his newly instated transgender military ban.

On Wednesday, Ms. Addams, who bravely announced her plans to begin transitioning while still enlisted in the 1990s, took to Facebook and shared her thoughts on the political leader’s latest controversial move that will block “transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.”

Speaking from her car while finding work in Los Angeles, Calpernia started things off with a bit of an oral history about her life, including one of the most tragic moments she ever experienced.

“I’m a veteran,” Ms. Addams states.

“I was in the U.S. Navy during the first Gulf War [in the] Hospital Corps as a field medical combat technician,” she continues, “[who took] care of the U.S. Marines in Saudi Arabia.”

Following her enlistment in 1999, Addams found a job as a performer in a nightclub, which is where she first met Barry Winchell, a PFC (private first class) of the U.S. Army, and the two soon began dating — but sadly, not for long.

“[Barry] was killed on the Fourth of July,” Calpernia reveals in her Trump video and — I’m sorry, guys. I can’t do this.

Not with Calpernia Addams, anyway. I can’t be the “professional” writer for this post. I just can’t.

The thing is, I know who Calpernia Addams is. In fact, I’m pretty sure she introduced me to the term “transgender” — not personally, of course, but through her life story that was told in a movie called Soldier’s Girl.

And yes, Ms. Addams would be the “girl” of Soldier’s Girl.

Here’s the thing: I could do just like every other journalist out there and detail the facts on why people like Calpernia Addams are upset today, or I can just let you all directly hear just what Trump’s military transgender ban really means to someone like Calpernia Addams: A woman who, despite whatever title society says she must be referred to in order to make everyone else “comfortable,” was just a single woman in 1999 who wanted to be loved.

But sadly, she wasn’t able to keep that love, because of hate. And’s that not’s fair. And I’m tired of not saying that it’s not fair.

No one deserves to be hated for simply being who they are. No one. Transgender veterans, gay men, black people who matter, and even the man who seemingly has yet to hear the concerns of figures housed under titles that aren’t important, once you realize that we’re talking about other human beings here.

Calpernia Addams, first and foremost, is a human being. Transgender veterans and those who want to enter the Armed Forces for whatever reason are also, at their core, human beings. We are all human beings and it’s time that we start really listening to each other, especially when it seems that the guy who lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton isn’t listening to the people at all.

Listen to our voices and if you can still look someone like myself or Calpernia Addams in the eye and say that she or I don’t deserve the same rights in a country that is still standing today thanks to human beings like her, then you’re probably a lost cause.

And that’s that. We’re gonna keep fighting, anyway — so you do whatever it is that you do.

Ms. Calpernia Addams, I never needed a video like this to understand why Trump’s transgender military ban is so very wrong, even if it’s “not my fight,” because I know that it is my fight.

Unclear what happens to active transgender service members under Trump ban https://t.co/8XpXTMB0Q8 @barbarastarrcnn reports on #TheLead — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 26, 2017

In fact, it’s everyone’s fight, but I’ll still pass along the message for those who need to hear it.

Men, women, transgender, cisgenders, and non-binaries, it’s time to raise your voices. Do not let someone like Donald Trump or anyone else stand in the way of anyone, transgender or otherwise, defending the place that they call home.

Calpernia Addams’ thoughts on Donald Trump’s transgender military ban can be heard below. And yes, everyone should hear them. And then, if you can bear it, watch Soldier’s Girl. For reasons.

(And although nearly two decades too late, I am so very sorry for your loss, Calpernia. Thank you for sharing Soldier’s Girl — and yourself — with the world.)

[Featured Image by Calpernia Sarah Addams/Facebook]