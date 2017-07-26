Watch ‘Wild Alaska Live’ Online And On TV: Episode 2 Airs Tonight [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Charisse Van Horn and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

PBS’ new Summer of Adventure programming continues tonight with the second episode of Wild Alaska Live. Hosted by Chris and Martin Kratt (the Kratt brothers), Wild Alaska Live is a three-part event that features live, streaming video of some of Alaska’s most fascinating animals. Included in the documentary will be black and brown bears, wolves, beavers, marmots, salmon sharks, salmon, moose, humpback whales, orcas, bald eagles, and more.

PBS announced the series that kicked off on July 23, 2017, will be available for viewing on multiple digital platforms. Those who missed the first episode may watch it below. Check local listings for time and station for tonight’s episode. The final episode of Wild Alaska Live will air on July 30, 2017. Also airing after Wild Alaska Live will be Nature’s Great Race.

The three-episode event is filmed live from multiple locations across Alaska. Episode 1 features Chris and Martin Kratt in the Tongass National Forest while correspondents report from Glacier Lake and Katmai National Park and Preserve. Episodes 2 and 3 will see the crew report live from the locations as well as Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier.

Although Wild Alaska Live will showcase many animals, it also focuses on the relationship between Alaska’s native people and their relationship to the wildlife that surrounds them, including the animals. Part of the event is knowing where the animals will be and joining with the team to find them live. Those who enjoy nature programs or watching animals live online, on television, or via web cam will not want to miss Wild Alaska Live.

Check your local listings for time and channel. In addition to watching full episodes online, you can access PBS through their apps. PBS Anywhere features a full list of the multiple digital platforms available to watch programming. Popular PBS apps include Roku, Apple TV, and Android TV.

Are you going to watch Wild Alaska Live tonight? Have you seen any of the PBS Summer of Adventure programming? If so, what did you think about the show? Please leave your comments, opinions, and thoughts about the show and other Summer of Adventure programming on PBS below.

[Featured Image by PBS Pressroom Courtesy of Chris Kidd]