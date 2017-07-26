Watch ‘Nature’s Great Race’ Online, On-Demand — Don’t Miss Tonight’s Finale And Zebra Episode [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Charisse Van Horn and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The new and exciting PBS series Nature’s Great Race airs its Season 1 finale tonight, with an episode featuring zebras. The show debuted on July 12 as part of PBS’s Summer of Adventure programming. The show takes viewers from Africa to the Arctic and follows the treacherous journeys wild animals including elephants, caribou, and zebras make annually for survival. The series uses real-time footage and tracks the animals long-distance migrations. Check local listings for tonight’s episode. Those who missed the series may watch the show online and on-demand at the PBS website.

The series has been well received on social media networks, and those who enjoy watching animal documentaries should find the footage breathtaking. Please be warned that this is a stunning documentary that shows animal life in the wild. Not only will viewers be taken on a journey through wild terrain, but will see animals fighting for their survival. That means that animal fights, predatory attacks, and hunting for prey will be included. Local PBS stations have promoted tonight’s episode in addition to the first two episodes that previously aired.

As each local PBS station determines their broadcasting schedule, it is important to check with your own network for air times. PBS is available as an app, and members who donate at least five dollars per month may become Passport members. Passport members have more programming available to watch on demand. Currently, you may watch Nature’s Great Race at the website for free. It is also available via Amazon. However, you will need to pay for the episode.

PBS has included several new shows for their Summer of Adventure programming including Wild Alaska Live, The Story of China, Big Pacific, Great Yellowstone Thaw, Rare Creatures of the Photo Ark, Weekend in Havana with Geoffrey Baer, and Ireland’s West Coast. You can find out more about watching your favorite PBS shows away from the television set with PBS Anywhere.

Are you going to watch Nature’s Great Race tonight or online? You can follow the show on social media networks with the hashtag #GreatRacePBS.

In case you missed the first two, catch up on Nature's Great Race before episode 3 airs tomorrow night! https://t.co/dU5NT7P76F — Smoky Hills PublicTV (@SmokyHillsPTV) July 26, 2017

Join caribou as they migrate 1,000s of miles through a harsh Arctic wilderness TONIGHT at 9 on NATURE'S GREAT RACE. https://t.co/Bm3yPtOLVb — WEDU PBS (@wedupbs) July 26, 2017

On the finale of "Nature's Great Race" at 9pm, journey with the zebras from the Botswana wilderness to Nxal Pan National Park. pic.twitter.com/tN9WwRPoQp — GPB (@mygpb) July 26, 2017

[Featured Image by PBS Pressroom Courtesy of BBC/Robert Morgan (used with permission)]