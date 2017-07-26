What Does The Bible Say About Transgender People? ‘Love Your Neighbor As Yourself’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Paula Mooney and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Now that President Donald Trump has taken an apparent stand on banning transgender people from the military — that is, if the “Real Donald Trump” Twitter account wasn’t hacked — a curious thing is happening in the reply section of Trump’s Twitter account. Whereas many people are reminding President Trump that he claimed to support the LGBTQ community and noting that plenty of transgender people are already serving in the military and fighting for our country, others are posting Bible quotes and references to Christianity in Trump’s reply section.

Tweets like those below state that the person is praying for President Trump or hailing Trump as some sort of “God, guns and country” hero in the wake of his military ban on transgender people. All the talk about Trump “cleaning up” the military through a “focused and decisive” effort that some folks feel banning transgender people would accomplish is misguided and an improper use of Christian principles and thought.

Online, you’ll find endless exegesis about Bible verses related to transgender issues, even if you won’t find the exact word “transgender” in Scripture. And you’ll also find The Greatest Commandment, as reported by Bible Hub.

“…and you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.’ The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ No other commandment is greater than these.”

That kind of love means praying for one another and not judging each other harshly. It means not being an undercover Christian who is secretly having adulterous affairs but looking down our noses at gay or transgender people as if they are somehow worse than us. It means not disparaging or hailing any first ladies for her naked photos, remarkable beauty, or calling them racist names and posting memes comparing them to monkeys or prostitutes, all the while professing the name of Christ in our bios.

Being a Christ follower is not a license to wholeheartedly forget anything we’ve done or are currently doing wrong in the eyes of the Lord, which roam the earth. Instead, it means admitting our own sins and sharing how the blood of Christ cleaned us up, something not of our own doing, since we didn’t have a crown of thorns pressed into our heads or take lashes and naked beatings and embarrassingly and painfully hang on a cross until we breathed our last breaths.

Being a believer means remembering that “there but for the grace of God, go I.”

