Far and Away, directed by Ron Howard was perhaps ahead of its time, despite being a period piece set in 1892 and filmed in 1992. Ron Howard felt in hindsight the Thomas Gibson, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise film was a failure according to The Digital Bits. Perhaps, though, it was just offered up to a public that was not in tune with the circumstances of the story.

Thomas Gibson, Nicole Kidman, and Tom Cruise act out a powerful tale of loss in Far and Away, that could only make sense in America during the post civil war period in which it takes place, the great depression, and in the early twenty-first century. It was a story of oppression, repossession, disenfranchisement, and loss but at the same time of beauty, elegance, and love.

Far and Away was always appreciated for the cinematic beauty. It was filmed on location in Ireland and Oklahoma. The scenes are larger than life, with an all-star cast of A-list actors. Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were actually in love, so of course, the love scenes are believable. Frederic and Mary Ann Brussat of Spirituality and Practice are quoted on Rotten Tomatoes.

“An old-fashioned film carried into our hearts with breathtaking scenery, a swelling soundtrack, and large-scale dramatic happenings.”

Tom Cruise’s Far and Away character Joseph Donnelly a young Irishman, poor and increasingly disenfranchised sets out to avenge his father’s death and his own poverty by murdering the landlord, who happens to be Nicole Kidman’s character’s father as described in IMDb.

In Far and Away, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise meet under less than ideal circumstances. Thomas Gibson is an unlikely adversary, at least at first.

Far and Away’s protagonist Joseph Donnelly fails so miserably in the assassination attempt that he gains the pity of those who witness the event. The land owner’s daughter and the impoverished Donnelly fall for each other, however gradually and flee to America.

Thomas Gibson is masterful in his role of dutifully defending the honor of his boss and the bosses daughter, and later searching in America to find her. Thomas Gibson recently posted this photo from the set of Far and Away.

In Far and Away, nearly everyone gets disenfranchised eventually. Nicole Kidman’s once wealthy parents lose their fortune as well and also come to America. That made no sense in 1992. With a booming economy no one grasped the plight of this poor Irishman, but surely the failing economy of the past 16 years has demonstrated similar circumstances.

Far and Away with Thomas Gibson, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise isn’t really depressing though. Even though the young Irish couple, and many others in the film suffer, it always seems that Love is enough.

Far and Away does have a message, and perhaps several, but those messages are about hope, young love, and adventure, even in the face of poverty. Hope is a message desperately needed today. Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise, and Thomas Gibson are masterful in their roles and overall it is a beautiful film. Brian Orndorf of Blue Ray is quoted on Rotten Tomatoes.

“[Far and Away] isn’t for cynics, providing an authentic rush of experience that makes the effort feel huge, even when it details the smallest interests of the heart.”

Far and Away with Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise, and Thomas Gibson is a lovely movie, and much easier to appreciate in 2017 than in 1992.

