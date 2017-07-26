Melania And Trump’s Previous Wives Latest Victims Of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

They’re at it again, apparently, the headlines are saturated with Trump and Russia, Russia, Russia, so why not find a different angle on the news? That’s great, as long as it is a different angle that is factual and that makes sense, but that might have been too much to ask of one MSNBC host. Joy Reid fell just a bit short of facts and making any sense when reporting on Trump’s wives heritage via a tweet.

Reid tweeted, “Donald Trump married one American (his second wife) and two women from what used to be Soviet Yugoslavia: Ivana-Slovakia, Melania-Slovenia.” As The Blaze suggests, Reid was attempting to “bash Trump over Soviet wives,” but she soon found out that “she backfired spectacularly.”

According to Fox News, Joy Reid was going to hit Trump with a “gotcha” tweet, but it backfired horribly and she ended up with “egg on her face.” Did she get all excited while thinking about being the talk of the town for the next few days after coming up with something no one has hit on yet? The reason that she was the first one to make a ridiculous revelation about Trump’s ties with Russia through his wives was that there wasn’t any.

It is no secret that the current president of this nation has been married three times and from all accounts, he is on a friendly basis with his two ex-wives, who are also the mothers of his children. Trump’s third wife is, of course, the nation’s first lady and mother of his youngest child Barron. With Trump’s Russia, Russia, Russia hoopla drying up for the news, as people tire of it, it seems this MSNBC host decided to look into the countries of origin for his three wives.

Fox News Nation asks if MSNBC’s Joy Reid is “just totally shameless,” after she took on this new angle with Trump, his wives, and Russia. They also suggest that “anger knows no bounds,” after Reid spewed off her latest revelation on Trump’s present and past wives. Is the foundation for these rather nasty reports still all about Hillary Clinton’s loss? At least this is what many speculate when it comes to these foolish fake news revelations.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid Gets Humiliated After Attacking President Trump’s ‘Soviet’ Wives… https://t.co/RoW0zCa7KZ pic.twitter.com/yU52wYFHc5 — ???????? USANewsToday (@usanewstoday_co) July 25, 2017

On Friday Reid tweeted that Trump only had one American born wife. When it comes to Ivanna and Melania, Reid seemed to suggest that they have ties to Russia. Her tweet is seen below, followed by a tweet that shows Reid being called out in a very gentlemanly- like way coming from journalist Ben Norton.

The blatant xenophobia aside, Czechoslovakia was not part of Yugoslavia, and neither were in the USSR@JoyAnnReid https://t.co/HGFs6egEY1 — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) July 21, 2017

It didn’t take long for Reid to be shown the error of her ways, for one she was historically illiterate, which is what journalist Ben Norton pointed out. Yugoslavia was under Josip Broz Tito’s rule during the Cold War era. This country was “not a Soviet satellite state,” writes Fox. Then there’s Slovakia, which was not part of Yugoslavia and Ivanna Trump wasn’t born in Slovakia anyway.

Czechoslovakia was in the Warsaw Pact (not in the USSR). Yugoslavia was not, & famously had on-off relations with the Soviets.

Basic history — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) July 21, 2017

Overlooking Joy Reid's ignorance about the USSR, how did she confuse Slovakia with Yugoslavia? Czechoslovakia has "Slovakia" in its name… — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) July 21, 2017

What is now known as the Czech Republic, is Ivanna’s country of origin, the country in which she was born. The Townhall reported on this bit of news coming from MSNBC and they didn’t sugar coat their critique of the report. The Townhall writes in their headline, “MSNBC host takes a classless swipe at Trump, First Lady Melania for the dumbest reason imaginable.” That summed it up nicely!

People were chiming in from all over as more and more folks realized how desperate this woman was to get this news out. Was it to be noticed? She was noticed by the masses alright, but probably not in the way she envisioned it. Many of the tweets resembled the one below from Twitter user Jeff B/DDHQ.

My God have you ever read a history book? pic.twitter.com/kiLDbhVPx7 — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) July 21, 2017

That about sums it up as far as what Reid had to say, but why would she do it? With everyone jumping on the Trump-bashing wagon, the reporters who come out with outlandish, horrific, and fake news stories seem to get pulled into the limelight. Is this the way of career building in the media today? Look at Megyn Kelly, she was a big fish in a big pond once she started sparring with Trump starting at one of the Republican Debates, then melting into a Twitter war and not ending until she took the olive branch up to Trump Tower.

She was all the rage among journalists with Fox News offering her a king’s fortune to stay with their station, still, she opted to go to NBC, one of the many channels attempting to coax her their way. She’s gone from Fox News and Tucker Carlson filled her seat nicely, breaking her ratings, which deemed her more dispensable than anyone first thought.

Today Kelly has moved on to NBC, but she’s tanking and the latest news seems to suggest she’s not long for the NBC world. Her form of Trump bashing came when she changed her moderator mode by repeating some rather disparaging statements about his treatment of women in the past and then asking him to speak to these statements. She just asked the other candidates very generic questions.

Causing that friction with Trump put her in the nation’s spotlight for 15 minutes, but she and the other news channels, who were all vying to sign her, thought that she didn’t come with a sell-by date. They thought she arrived and was at the top to stay. Megyn Kelly’s Sunday night show continues to lag behind the reruns of America’s Funniest Videos in ratings, according to the AV Club.

It doesn’t work to have that “gotcha” moment or to make a revelation based on half baked ideas. Fake News gets you in the headlines, but it also turns the masses away next time that journalist or reporter has something to say. Who knows why Joy Reid decided to tie Trump’s two wives in with Russia, but Fox Nation chalks it up to the “Trump Derangement Syndrome” coming from the media.

[Featured Image by Debby Wong/Shutterstock]