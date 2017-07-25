John Boyega Says ‘Game Of Thrones’ Is Guilty Of White Washing — He’s Right, But Also Wrong [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Jonathan Brown and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The publicizing of recent comments made by Star Wars player John Boyega regarding the lack of black actors on Game of Thrones is both timely to our social environment and the HBO series itself, now two episodes into its highly-hyped 7th season — the show’s next-to-last ever.

Incidentally, and as a newly-minted fanatic of the twists and turns of the ins and outs of the characters who reside within the fictional Seven Kingdoms that make up the world of the TV translation of the George R.R. Martin novels, it’s also the reason why I can respectfully say that Mr. Boyega’s thoughts on GoT are a bit off.

Fair warning before we dive any deeper: I normally don’t talk about race and I definitely don’t do Star Wars.

It’s never been my thing and I don’t pretend that it’s a thing I’m into any further than forever missing the flawless Carrie Fisher; a Caucasian woman whose notoriety, like the African-born Boyega, long transcended the movie galaxy that always reintroduces itself with a long diatribe of scrolling text.

The only difference is where Carrie was able to do it by being an all-around bad mother shut-your-mouth that will never die, no matter what her heart stopped doing in 2016, John Boyega did it simply by being “the black guy in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Don’t “at” me, as they say. You know it’s true.

That said, that surmising statement on Game of Thrones from John, a black actor, is worth addressing to me, as a writer who just so happens to be black.

So, let’s address them. Here’s what John has to say about the world beyond Westeros being whiter than Jon Snow.

“There are no black people on Game of Thrones,” Boyega said to GQ, according to IndieWire.

“You don’t see one black person in Lord of the Rings, [either], because you see different people from different backgrounds, different cultures, every day. Even if you’re a racist, you have to live with that. We can ruffle up some feathers.”

Say what you will about John’s Lord of The Rings damnation — no, really, feel free as that franchise has never held my interest, so I don’t know if he’s right — but there have been several people on Game of Thrones who are black, and before anyone even tries to go there; yes, they have sometime played slave-like characters.

But like most good stories, things have long progressed since these introductions as these assumed lesser figures.

Momentarily skipping past the Season 2 “No Scrubs”-esque Qarth guy Xaro who, coincidentally, also spent most of his on-screen time with the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke); Dany’s two closest confidantes, the multilingual Missandei and Grey Worm, one of the Khaleesi’s strongest fighters, played by Nathalie Emmanuel and Jacob Anderson, respectively, at least appear to be POC (people of color).

@JohnBoyega actually there was 1 black person in #got Xaro Xhoan Daxos … But totally agree not enough pic.twitter.com/j04Dass7qi — NY (@NY91BM) July 21, 2017

And stronger still, even from the start of their slave or slave-adjacent character arcs (I believe the Qarth guy started off poor and not a slave — correct me in the comments, if I’m wrong), neither of the three have ever been portrayed as being as less powerful or meaningful than their white counterparts.

Case in point, even the proverbial passenger-side Qarth guy was easily able to make everyone at least believe that he was wealthy, until Dany pulled back the proverbial curtain on him in the final episode of S2.

Also, neither of the three black characters have had their lives truly devalued in any way since entering the playing field of Game of Thrones.

Again, case in point, even with his horrid deceit of Dany, the Qarth guy was still very much alive when she pulled a” reverse Hodor” on him and that shifty Dothraki handmaiden (who, by the way, is also played as a POC character) who helped him temporarily snatch her dragons — which means he, at least, had a tiny chance at survival.

Life is power and the very white Dany never fully took that privilege away from the man who stole the things most dear to her.

Reality is stronger than race, point period.

As for the two POC who are still around in GoT as of now, Missandei and Grey Wolf — but more so the latter — both characters have grown in ways not just for the bettering of Dany’s hopeful seizing of the Iron Throne to reclaim her rightful title, but in ways for themselves not just as burgeoning, adorable lovers, but as bold, interesting and dare I say it, compassionate characters that I genuinely want to survive this entire thing.

During Season 6’s “No One,” as WinterIsComing.net provides, a surprisingly sweet moment from the usually stern and always ready-for-battle Grey Worm, where he tries and cutely fails to hold his composure after hearing jokes from Missandei and Tyrion “You Better Keep Him Alive, George” Lannister (played Peter Dinklage) completely stripped away everything viewers thought they knew about the unsullied fighter and, dare I say it, made him human.

Think about that, for a moment: They made the black slave fighter guy, a man who was once owned by actual horrible human beings, his own human being. They made him relatable. They made him real.

Reality is stronger than race. Point period.

Now, I’m not saying that Game of Thrones is perfect when it comes to giving actors who look like John Boyega and myself more time to shine onscreen, but unlike a lot of others whose titles I won’t bring up here, they’re at least trying to give us a chance and stronger still, they’re not just using folks who look like us to remind the world that slavery was once a very real and horrible thing.

And I haven’t even gotten into the Dorne story line, which involves more people of color in strong roles who were more than just fighters or slaves, but I don’t want to spoil too much here for anyone who should’ve been watching this show a long time ago.

For all of its faults, Game of Thrones has given real glimpses into just how strong we are not just as people, but as people of color who have real reasons for wanting to achieve certain goals, such as claiming the Iron Throne, for example, as our white counterparts without having our reasons questioned or taken less seriously than someone who isn’t POC.

Everyone, absolutely everyone that we’ve seen on Game of Thrones has a chance to win the Game of Thrones. Everyone. The Qarth guy, the Dorne legion, and to a degree, even Missandei and Grey Worm, albeit mostly for Dany’s benefit (for now, anyway — this is a “game,” after all, and rules do occasionally change).

Mr. John Boyega, I see you. I see what you tried to do and I am so beyond happy to see someone in your position in Hollywood is looking continue this necessary conversation.

But while you do have a necessary point about representation and the long-tired practice of “Hollywood whitewashing,” I think you have your sights set on the wrong show.

Although imperfect, as are most TV series today, Game of Thrones, like the Star Wars franchise, has never come across as being anything less than inclusive, at least from this black man’s perspective (let’s not forget who the original voice of Darth Vader was).

And in closing, while I would be the first to applaud someone like John Boyega having the opportunity to appear on Game of Thrones in its final season in 2018, I’m genuinely hoping to never see his face on the remaining episodes of the show. Not that he’s not deserving of it, but because a “star” of his caliber deserves to be seated at the table from the start.

That, and because he’s black. Don’t “at” me, y’all.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]