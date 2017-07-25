Ivanka Trump Einstein Tweet: First Daughter Misquotes Einstein, Gets Mocked Bigly On Twitter [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Aaron Homer and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Ivanka Trump is being mocked on social media for a years-old tweet that misquotes Albert Einstein, HuffPost is reporting.

As Abraham Lincoln once famously said, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.” That’s advice Ivanka probably should have taken to heart back in 2013 when she put up the following tweet “quoting” Albert Einstein.

“If the facts don’t fit the theory, change the facts.” – Albert Einstein #quote #sunday — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 23, 2013

At the time, Ivanka’s tweet largely went unnoticed; she and her family weren’t in the news like they are today, and her words weren’t parsed and scrutinized like they are today.

However, as Groucho Marx once quipped, “Don’t put anything up on the internet that you wouldn’t post on a billboard on the 405.”

And as Mahatma Gandhi once said, “Nothing you put up on the internet ever goes away, even if you delete it, because screenshots.”

Now that it’s 2017, Ivanka’s old tweets are getting some scrutiny. And internet sleuth Colin Dickey scrutinized Ivanka’s old tweet and found something in it that didn’t quite add up. Long story short: Einstein never said that.

The fact that Einstein never said any such thing only makes this tweet that much more perfect. https://t.co/ZCjViO1CpS — Colin Dickey (@colindickey) July 23, 2017

It’s not clear who actually came up with the quote in question, but it almost certainly wasn’t Einstein himself. And if he did say something similar at some point in his life or career, he said so as a dig at scientists who don’t let facts get in the way of publishing their theories. It was certainly not intended as encouragement to fudge the results.

That some internet commenters are taking this tweet as a metaphor for the Trump administration, with its “alternative facts,” is just icing on the proverbial cake.

OMG @TheGinjaNinja got me crackin up!!!???????????????????????????????????????? I got one more. It’s on the internet now so you know it’s true!! pic.twitter.com/Nz8XJs3iOj — Rogue Chihuahua (@RogueChihuahua) July 23, 2017

Meanwhile, Ivanka is not the only person connected to the Trump administration who has been caught misquoting people. Back in 2012, Anthony Scaramucci, who has been furiously deleting old tweets (for all the good it will do — again, screenshots), misquoted Mark Twain.

Dance like no one is watching. Sing like no one is listening. Love like you’ve never been hurt and live like its heaven on earth. MarkTwain — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 15, 2012

Mark Twain didn’t say that, according to The Yale Book of Quotations (via Quote Investigator).

Nevertheless, we all make mistakes; this writer, ever committed to razor-sharp accuracy though he is, has probably misquoted one or two people in this article already. So maybe Ivanka should be given a pass for failing to research an off-the-cuff remark she made four years ago before anyone even cared.

[Featured Image by Matt Rourke/File/AP Images]