‘Game Of Thrones’ Sex Scenes Becoming Feminist? Missandei & Grey Worm’s Intimate Moment Is Proof [Opinion]

Are Game of Thrones sex scenes finally reaching the epitome of feminism? It seems likely as the second episode of Season 7 delivers Missandei and Grey Worm’s most intimate union as the most feminist sex scene in HBO’s award-winning epic series.

Never let it be said that the show based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels will remain misogynistic as showrunners finally give Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) a significant development in their brewing love affair in GOT Season 7, Episode 2 titled “Stormborn.”

To prove that point, some outlets even dedicated pieces for that particular scene alone and delved into the societal implications of the scene into the current status quo for intercourse between men and women.

Based on one from Refinery29, the sequence where Daenerys Targaryen’s advisor and the leader of the Unsullied soldiers finally deal with their unspoken feelings for each other is definitely the most feminist sex scene in the show thus far.

Aside from delivering a detailed recap of the raunchy scene, the outlet also noted that even though most Game of Thrones sex scenes involved men taking control, the scene involving Missandei and Grey Worm showcased the exact opposite.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Nathalie Emmanuel also revealed her thoughts about her first nude scene in the show.

“There’s something unique about it purely because of Grey Worm’s situation — his brutal history of being mutilated — there’s a real sense of trust here and that really plays out in this lovely scene where they physically act upon their love.”

On top of that, Natalie also explained how her character showed the exact opposite of what viewers usually see her do.

“She’s kept things very together to stay composed but this scene is the opposite of that. She’s quite clear about what she wants because she fears she’ll never have the chance to have that with him again.”

GOT seems to be leaning more on the feminist side of things because aside from Game of Thrones sex scene between Missandei and Grey Worm, female characters such as Sansa and Arya Stark now appear to have more significant roles to play in Season 7.

That is, of course, in addition to having two queens, Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister, fighting for the Iron Throne.

Still, the scene between Missandei and Grey Worm left the biggest mark that proves the showrunners’ new found feministic approach for Season 7, and social media users can’t get enough of it.

Aside from finally delivering the climax of the two characters’ relationship, the most talked about out of all the Game of Thrones sex scenes also featured a rare glimpsed of the female perspective when it comes to sex as well as the possibility of gaining pleasure without relying on the male organ.

It also showed how a man can also feel “weak” to the point of needing a woman to be able to overcome his fears when Grey Worm tried to explain to Missandei why he did not want to say goodbye before leaving for Casterly Rock, saying that he did not have any fears before he met her and had no idea on how to handle it.

