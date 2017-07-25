Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton Is Looking Lean And Mean Going Into Training Camp [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Cam Newton looks ready for anything, but last March Cam had rotator cuff surgery. Newton didn’t attempt to pass a football until June 26, according to AL. Newton is allowing those tissues to heal properly before putting a strain on them.

Cam Newton is in the final stages of recovering from his shoulder surgery, as the Carolina Panthers start their summer training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Last season, Cam Newton played at least the final month with a partially torn rotator cuff, according to the Gaston Gazette.

The Carolina Panthers 2016 season was a difficult one for both Cam Newton and the Panthers’ offensive line. The Carolina Panthers suffered a number of injuries. Injuries on the line led to more injuries for quarterback Newton, as Cam was sacked 36 times this season, according to ESPN.

Carolina Panthers LB Luke Kuechly and OT Michael Oher both ended their season early after suffering concussions. Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly will be back with the Carolina Panthers for the 2017 season, but Michael Oher has failed the physical and will not be able to return.

Cam Newton had the worst season of his career, statistically. The entire Carolina Panthers team suffered from the loss of Kuechley and OT Michael Oher, as well as Cam Newton’s bad shoulder. The Carolina Panthers were the No. 1 offense in 2015, but in 2016 they dropped to 19th.

The old Cam Newton is back, though. Cam played kickball for a charity event in early June, and he seems to be quite healthy. At the time, though, the Carolina Panthers quarterback was not quite ready to pass a football yet. Now though, Cam Newton is throwing again, according to Coach Ron Rivera.

Carolina Panthers Coach Ron Rivera told the Charlotte Observer Cam Newton went with the rest of the team to Baltimore with the Panthers’ receivers for pre-camp throwing practice.

“I do know Cam’s up in Baltimore with the group of the guys throwing, so apparently his shoulder must be fine. I look forward to seeing him on Tuesday, as I look forward to seeing the rest of the guys.”

Cam Newton will be joined by several new teammates for the Carolina Panthers’ 2017 season. Mike Oher will be replaced by OT Matt Kalil. The Panthers also picked up Julius Peppers, CB Captain Munnerlyn, and WR Charles Johnson.

The Carolina Panthers also drafted a few rookies. RB Christian McCaffrey and WR Curtis Samuel, as well as S Mike Adams, are now part of the Panthers team.

The Carolina Panthers’ Coach Ron Rivera is quoted in AL, explaining that the Carolina team had to make a change. Rivera said the inspiration came from a friend.

“I have a friend who recently had a heart attack, and I called him and said, ‘I’m so sad that this happened to you,’ And he said, ‘Ron, it’s not really what happened to me, it happened for me,’ basically telling me that he had to change, there are things he had to alter. Well, it’s the same thing for us. The way he put it to me made me realize 2016 didn’t happen to us, it happened for us.”

Ron Rivera is rebuilding the Carolina Panthers for the 2017 season to be stronger than ever. Change in management is also a part of Rivera’s plan. Ron fired general manager Dave Gettleman, assistant general manager Brandon Beene, and defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.

“šömëtįmëš ÿöü ñëëd ÿöür ËGØ, göt tö rëmįñd thëšë FØØŁš whö thëÿ ËFFįñ’ ₩1TH❗️” -JÅŸż #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË #ŸËÅHįmFËËŁ1NmÿšëlfMŸkįllâ A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

“NØ ₩ËÅ₽ØN FØRMËD ÅGÅ1N$T MË $HÅŁŁ ₽RØ$₽ËR” -įšâįâh 54:17 #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Jul 23, 2017 at 5:45am PDT

Cam Newton is definitely part of Ron Rivera’s 2017 plan, though. Quarterback Cam Newton has always been an inspiration to his Carolina Panthers teammates and now Newton is needed more than ever. Ron Rivera is quoted in AL explaining his strategy.

“We have to continue to put playmakers around him. We went out and found a very versatile, explosive running back who had a tremendous college career, and, hopefully, that translates to the NFL, in Christian McCaffrey. We went out and got Curtis Samuel out of Ohio State, a very explosive vertical back.”

The Carolina Panthers lost WR Philly Brown, WR Ted Ginn Jr., OT Mike Remmers, OT Michael Oher, and FB Mike Tolbert going into the 2017 season.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Cam Newton Surgery: Should Carolina Panthers Fans Worry About Newton Injury?

Cam Newton Called ‘Boy’ By Bill Romanowski, Racially Insensitive Remark Sparks Outrage

5 Reasons Cam Newton Shouldn’t Change

Cam Newton and Ron Rivera are determined to lead the Carolina Panthers to victory in 2017.

[Featured Image by Chuck Burton/AP Images]