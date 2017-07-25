Derrick Rose Signs With The Cavaliers– Does The Guard Make Them Better? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ernest Shepard and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Derrick Rose will officially sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Derrick Rose has accepted a one-year offer to join LeBron James with the Cavaliers, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Joe Varden.

Rose, a one-time NBA MVP is the latest big name to join James and his pursuit to take on the Golden State Warriors for league supremacy. Derrick Rose makes the Cleveland Cavaliers better, but how much better?

It is proving to be a tough proposition to play for the Cavaliers as expectations are high in Cleveland. Incumbent starting point guard Kyrie Irving has already asked to be traded, according to an ESPN report. If Irving gets his wish, the Cavaliers will be lesser for it in spite of signing Derrick Rose. That is a potential storyline to watch out for in the future.

A potential backcourt comprised of Kyrie Irving and Derrick Rose could be dynamic if the former remains with the Cavaliers. Both Irving and Rose could alternate handling the basketball and setting up their Cavaliers’ teammates.

Having Derrick Rose onboard decreases the workload for Irving and LeBron James when it comes to navigating the Cavaliers’ offense and scoring. Rose, despite he injury riddled past is still good enough to command an occasional double-team.

Breaking: Derrick Rose has signed a 1-year, $2.1 million deal with the Cavs, per @ChrisBHaynes and @WindhorstESPN. pic.twitter.com/wOJ9WxS6Em — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 24, 2017

While Irving has been cited as wanting a larger role with another team, it is not out of the question that he will play it out with the Cavaliers next season. Playing alongside Derrick Rose could be beneficial to Irving. And perhaps a rapport could be built in the event of significant changes to the team.

LeBron James can become a free agent next season. James is rumored to be intrigued (courtesy of Slam Online) by signing with the Los Angeles Lakers next summer.

If James bolts as many people believes that he will, it opens the door for Kyrie Irving to get the sway in the locker room. There is a looming possibility that he could be playing in the NBA Finals for a fourth consecutive season with Derrick Rose as his backcourt mate.

Derrick Rose is not as explosive of an athlete as he once was, but he still gets to the lane with ease on most nights. For the Cleveland Cavaliers that gives them another player who can create his own offense.

What is odd about Derrick Rose signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers is the fact that no one foresaw him playing with LeBron James. Rose and James have been on the opposite ends of one of the NBA’s best rivalries in this decade. Now that they are joining forces LeBron James is more than happy about the Derrick Rose signing.

???? ???? ???????????? Let's Rock G!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2017

For the Cleveland Cavaliers it is their hope that Derrick Rose can replicate last season’s performance — a quiet 18 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Meanwhile, Derrick Rose is hoping to duplicate those numbers as well.

By signing a one-year, $2.1 million deal Derrick Rose is banking on himself for another bounce back year as well. Rose could enter next season as a motivated player with a chip on his shoulder. He also wants to have a chance at winning an NBA championship.

Derrick Rose chose to take less money with the Cleveland Cavaliers, spurning offers (courtesy of the New York Post) from the Los Angeles Lakers and reportedly the Chicago Bulls. Derrick Rose, an NBA champion and a former league MVP has a great ring to it. Rose helps the Cavaliers draw closer to the title and makes them better, but only if Kyrie Irving stays.

