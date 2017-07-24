Green Bay Packers: 3 X-Factors For The 2017 NFL Season [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Mike McCarthy and the Green Bay Packers are heading into the 2017 NFL season as one of the top teams in the NFC. After being knocked out of the playoffs last season in disappointing fashion, the Packers are hoping to get back to the NFC Championship and take the leap back into the Super Bowl.

At this point in time, the Packers appear to be one of the top three teams in the conference. The other two teams are the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons. There are a few other teams that could make some noise come playoff time, but those three teams look to be top-notch on paper.

Any time a team has a franchise quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, they will always be a contender. Looking at the rest of the roster, Ted Thompson has to be confident in the team that he has put together.

Green Bay got a lot better defensively by drafting Kevin King and Josh Jones to boost their secondary. They also brought back Davon House in free agency. Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks were big additions to the Packers’ offense and will give Rodgers the type of athletic and dynamic tight end play that he thrives with.

All of that being said, which three players are major X-Factors for the Packers heading into the 2017 season?

“His delivery of the ball is probably most impressive." Lance Kendricks quickly learned @AaronRodgers12's ???? game ????: https://t.co/hjFkLx5uG0 pic.twitter.com/d2wtZktMJW — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 30, 2017

Lance Kendricks, Tight End

Putting Kendricks on this list is a must, as the Packers have always liked to use two tight end sets. Kendricks is a big body and will have mismatches almost every week. Rodgers may throw to other options ahead of Kendricks, but he will have quite a few opportunities to make big plays each and every week.

Damarious Randall, Defensive Back

Perhaps the biggest X-Factor for the Packers this season is third-year defensive back Damarious Randall. He has been a starter for the past two season, but has failed to show the type of development that the Packers were expecting to see from him. Randall has to show true starting cornerback talent this season for the Packers’ defense to take the necessary steps to improve from last season.

Jake Ryan, Linebacker

The middle of the Packers’ defense was so bad just a couple short years ago that Green Bay had to put Clay Matthews at the inside linebacker position. Now, the Packers are expecting Jake Ryan to step into that role. Ryan compiled 82 tackles last season and seems primed for yet another big season.

Expect to see all three of these players take a big step forward this season for the Packers. All three of them will have big roles with the Packers and all three will be vital to Green Bay’s success.

[Featured Image by Jim Mone/AP Images]