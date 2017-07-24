Hillary Clinton Excuses Put Out To Pasture Via Jaw-Dropping Words From Beloved Colleague [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Hillary Clinton has stayed pretty quiet since losing her battle for the White House. Sure she’s sent out some digs in tweets, but they are mostly one or two words alluding to a certain someone, but never mentioning his name. She’s not taken any of the blame for her ill-fated campaign. While she basically ran without a message, which is something the Republicans have been saying all along, the Democrats are finally seeing it that way too.

One very opinionated Democrat, who was seemingly one of Hillary’s biggest supporters during her campaign, has just thrown her under the bus. Chuck Schumer is throwing the bathwater and the baby out when it comes to his party. He sounds like a man ready to clean house and finally seeing the errors in the Dems’ ways.

CNN News describes Chuck Schumer’s relationship to Hillary like this, “there was no one more loyal to Hillary Clinton than her one-time Senate colleague Chuck Schumer. He defended his fellow New Yorker and the race she ran at every turn.” Suddenly, Schumer has a different tale to sell and it is the opposite of his seemingly unconditional love for Hillary. CNN found what Schumer had to say about Hillary “intriguing” and that’s because it is such a big difference in the way he used to see Hillary. Schumer said the following.

“When you lose to somebody who has 40% popularity, you don’t blame other things — Comey, Russia — you blame yourself. So what did we do wrong? People didn’t know what we stood for, just that we were against Trump. And still believe that.”

Chucky throws her under the bus. @CNN tries to soften his statement to keep narrative alive. @CNNPolitics https://t.co/3UI6O8PLE3 — Mike Hayden (@ontherock104) July 24, 2017

This is what Schumer told the Washington Post this weekend and it has raised some eyebrows and dropped some jaws since news of this hit the masses. It is not known how Hillary is taking this, after all, she believes the election loss was not hers to own. Now she is hearing from a close colleague that the blame is hers to shoulder. This was a big weekend for the Democratic Party as they rolled out their new message, which some equated to a “Papa John’s Pizza commercial.”

Schumer has just contradicted everything that Hillary’s said about the election loss. She blamed it on Comey, the Russians, and anyone else that stood still long enough. What Schumer was pushing out there this weekend was that Hillary didn’t have a message, she was running on not being Donald Trump. Did she believe she would win, even if the win was only a consolation prize for not being Donald Trump? She is a woman who seemed to believe that the nation would never put Trump into office. She was proven wrong if that was indeed her train of thought.

With Schumer changing the tide and sending Hillary out to sea, this really does speak to the desperation of the Democrats to pull it all together for future elections, but they have one major problem and that is there’s nobody at the helm. Schumer is not that well known to be crowned the leader of the Democratic Party and Pelosi is too well known and too disliked to take that position. So while they are cleaning the musty old dwelling known as the Democratic Party of yesteryear, they need new blood to take the reigns. There doesn’t seem to be anyone who would fit that bill within their scopes right now.

So Schumer can give all the public confessions he wants, by offering Hillary up as penance, but without a leader, they are still wallowing. It appears they have just started the finger-pointing stage among themselves, something the Republicans have done for them since November. They are behind the times.

In the words of Jared Kushner today at his press conference, “Donald Trump had a better message and ran a smarter campaign.” That is why Hillary Clinton is not the president. That glass ceiling that she thought she was about to smash, will have to wait for someone more qualified to come along and do that.

Chuck Schumer said the Dems didn’t have a message, they own the election loss and now lessons are learned. It sounds like they are riding on positive thoughts this time around, just as soon as he’s done hammering at Hillary.

