Kendall Jenner’s 1956 Classic Chevy Corvette Convertible [Opinion]

Kendall Jenner’s favorite car is her 1956 classic Corvette convertible. Valued at about $84,000, this classic Chevy was fully restored by a member of the National Corvette Restorers Society.

What makes Kendall Jenner’s 1956 Corvette worth so much? First of all, Kendall’s 1956 Corvette is 98 percent identical to the day it rolled off the assembly line, 61 years ago, according to Jay Leno in the video below. Jay says it had 98 points out of a 100 and that is very rare.

Kendall Jenner’s Corvette, perhaps most importantly has its original engine. The serial numbers on the body match the engine numbers, proving this is the car’s original engine, and that is a truly rare find for a car of that age. Having the original engine increases the value of any classic car considerably.

Kendall Jenner even uses whitewall tires identical to the ones that came stock on the car. Every effort was made to ensure everything about the car was stock and original. In classic car restoration, these details are very important.

When Kendall Jenner visited Jay Leno to admire his classic car collection a couple of years ago, Miss Jenner asked Mr. Leno’s help in purchasing a classic Corvette convertible. Jenner and Leno both collect cars. Miss Jenner also owns a 65 Ford Mustang.

Finding a car like Kendall Jenner’s 1956 Corvette convertible is no small task, but with Jay Leno’s help, Kendall was able to locate and purchase her dream car according to CNBC. For others looking for a classic, The National Corvette Restorers Society highly recommends buying a few of their buyer’s guides and restoration books before buying a car or beginning a restoration.

Kendall Jenner had the funds to drop $84,000 on a fully restored 1956 classic Corvette convertible. Most people are not in that position. For them restoring a classic Corvette, Camaro, or Mustang is a labor of love, but sometimes on a budget. Often it is also dependent on what one can find half a century away from the classic car era.

Kendall Jenner was able to find her 1956 Chevy Corvette convertible, lovingly restored by an expert from the National Corvette Restorers Society. Street Muscle Magazine featured the restoration of an SR-2 Corvette of the same era that had been used for racing. The engine was not original, which automatically lowers the value, but that is certainly the case more often than not. The car is still worth restoring.

Kendall Jenner’s 1956 Corvette is period correct. That is important and should be part of any classic car restoration, however, there are other options if the car being restored is of a considerably lesser value than Kendall’s 1956 Corvette convertible.

Kendall Jenner’s 1956 Chevy Corvette convertible is s perfect example of classic car restoration, but not every Camaro or Mustang can be restored to that point. Sometimes there is no original engine. Sometimes the auto’s body or interior has been damaged extensively, or the budget doesn’t allow perfect restoration. Not all restorations are perfect, but any restoration effort should start with extensive research.

Kendall Jenner’s 1956 Chevy Corvette is the standard which classic car restoration aspires to.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]