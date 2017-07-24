Austin Forsyth, Joy-Anna Duggar Broke Major Courtship Rule Before Marriage, ‘Counting On’ Clip Refeals [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Aaron Homer and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar committed a heinous and unspeakable violation of their courtship rules before they were married, People is reporting. What’s more, fans can see this shocking act of shame and debauchery on Monday’s episode of Counting On.

So what is the hideous act of defiance that will bring shame to the Duggar and Forsyth families for generations to come? The two lovebirds hugged each other! Face to face!

Back in March, when Austin popped the question, the two were under courtship rules — rules that apply until engagement, when they’re only slightly relaxed. During courtship. All dates are chaperoned, touching is limited to the occasional side-hug, and the pair are even limited in how they can talk to each other.

Nevertheless, when Austin put a ring on it and Joy-Anna said “yes,” the young lovebirds were overcome with joy. In a moment of pure excitement, they briefly lost their composure and (gasp) hugged each other face-to-face.

Forsyth sat down for an interview with The Chew host Daphne Oz, where he sounded downright apologetic.

“We’re humans and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules.We try. That was a real hard try.”

No need to apologize, Austin. You’re an adult, and you can do what you want.

For her part, Joy-Anna said she would have probably been more on guard had she known there were cameras watching her.

“I didn’t even notice that they were there. I thought it was just us there, and that was really special.”

It was really special, Joy-Anna, and so what if the cameras were there. You’re an adult, too.

This isn’t the first time Austin and Joy-Anna have been caught on camera brazenly defying the Duggar family’s strict courtship rules. As reported at the time by the Inquisitr, the couple were also caught touching each other’s hands, which is a courting no-no. Hopefully, Austin’s father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar, cut Austin a little slack at the time. After all, Austin was working at his day job (flipping houses), and he was showing Joy-Anna how to operate a saw.

In fact, just what actually happens to an adult Duggar or an adult marrying into the family when they break courtship rules? Do they get grounded? And since the family so tightly manages what the family members can and can’t do, what could they possibly be grounded from? Playing Scrabble?

The season finale of Counting On airs tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on TLC, and returns for its next season on September 11.

[Featured Image by Austin Forsyth/Instagram]