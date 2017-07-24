Bethenny Frankel And Fredrik Eklund Show: Why Bravo May Have Hit The Jackpot [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Bethenny Frankel and Fredrik Eklund are currently filming their newest show together, a show where they buy and flip real-estate properties in New York City and the Hamptons. The two are great friends, and they are two very different personalities. Bravo announced their decision to move forward with the show earlier this summer, and Bethenny has shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of them together. Just last week, Frankel shared a picture of them together. It sounds like it will be quite a hit show, as they can explore excellent properties in New York state and flip them. The idea is that these two will put their design tastes together and possibly earn lots of money.

This could quite possibly be golden for the Bravo network. With Bethenny’s design experience and Fredrik’s real-estate experience when it comes to closing deals, these two may be able to boost value into older properties. While there are plenty of flipping shows on television these days, it sounds like Bravo may have a hit thanks to these two personalities and their successful shows, The Real Housewives of New York and Million Dollar Listing: New York.

According to an older Bravo report, Bethenny Frankel is the perfect balance to Fredrik’s happy personality. These two are similar in many ways, but while Eklund is fun and emotional, Bethenny can be rough and aggressive. As Fredrik has pointed out, the two can actually get along, and Frankel isn’t too much for him.

“I think I’m one of the few people — I think she would agree — that I don’t take sh** from her,” Fredrik explained to Bravo about his co-star. “She tries to, and then I give her back exactly or even a little bit more [than] what she’s trying to give to me.”

Of course, some viewers felt that Fredrik may be steamrolled by Bethenny Frankel as she can be quite aggressive. She has yelled at people before on The Real Housewives of New York, and Fredrik has cried because of what people have said about him before. He also gets into some arguments with his Million Dollar Listing: New York co-stars.

Bad bitch taking on Monday like… ????: Matt Elkind pic.twitter.com/fd061cXYLn — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) July 10, 2017

The new show may air on Bravo later this year and the network hasn’t revealed what the show will be called or when it will air. It is possible that the network will introduce the show in an eight-episode format, as they do with many new shows. But one has to wonder how many properties they will renovate in this time span.

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel and Fredrik Eklund’s new show?

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]