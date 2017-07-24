Company To Microchip Employees For Ease Of Buying Snacks – Seen On Fox & Friends [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

A Wisconsin company plans to take their snack room into a new technology-age by implanting a microchip, about the size of a grain of rice, into their employees’ hands. With just a wave of a hand, that employee can buy an apple, Ring Ding or a bag of chips. This will save the hassle of fumbling for coins, money, or debit cards when an employee buys a snack.

Has fumbling for change to buy a bag of chips become that much of a hassle, that folks are actually willing to partake in this invasive implanting procedure? It is not as if this is a top secret government war room where a chip for security would offer a safety precaution to the nation, they are buying soda and snacks here.

Fox & Friends had a field day with this news on Monday on their live morning show. Ainsley Earhardt showed the audience just where this chip is implanted. It is pushed in under your skin in the fleshy part of your hand between the pointer finger and the thumb. Facial grimaces were seen on the curvy couch as Ainsley pointed out the implant site.

While they reported on this microchip news, the Fox & Friends hosts conveyed that they wouldn’t be getting one of these microchip implants any time soon. The consensus among the hosts about these implants seems to be it’s a bit too invasive for their liking. Not only invasive to your body, but to your privacy as well because these microchips are designed to hold a treasure trove of personal information.

The only chip in my hand will be made of potato US firm plans to fit employees with microchip implants — RT Viral https://t.co/XhHZbNHOF0 — Sutton Porter (@suttonporter) July 24, 2017

According to UPI News, a company based out of Wisconsin, Three Square Market, supplies this microchip technology for “micro markets” and company break rooms. These are the people offering to microchip their employees. These chips will not only let employees and employers keep tabs on their snack purchases, but it can open doors, replacing a key card. Employees can also log into their computer by just a wave of the hand.

These microchips can replace many things in the future, they can make life much easier if you are up for this invasive implant. They can keep your medical records together in your technology-rigged hand. These microchips can carry your credit and debit card information so you can wave your hand at a store for the ease of paying for your purchases, the microchips have many capabilities.

According to an earlier article on the Inquisitr, if the plans of implanting the microchip in employees of Three Square Market are successful, “it will mark the first time an American company deployed microchip technology inside employees.” The article also offers up that there’s plenty of controversy brewing around this invasive idea.

While this is new in America, it is already being used in other countries around the world. As you can see in the tweet below, people in Sweden can pay for their train ride with a microchip in their hand. The train staff just waves the reader over the passenger’s hand.

So why would the Three Square Market want to chip their employees for the purpose of snack buying? This company supplies these chips, that’s the business they are in, so how can you advertise these rice-size chips for other businesses if your own employees are using them? This might be the question to ask yourself when pondering what is so important about snack buying that you would even suggest an implant for that purpose. Maybe it is the best way to advertise, by having the employees use them.

Swedes are using a microchip in their hand to pay for train tickets – https://t.co/eKfzw1rAtH — Cristian Randieri (@C_Randieri) June 15, 2017

As Steve Doocy mentioned on Fox & Friends this morning, dogs have these microchips, which prove invaluable if they get lost. Many dog owners have had Fido returned to them after their local animal warden waved that chip-reader over the dog’s neck to retrieve their owner’s information. This is needed for the obvious reason that dogs can’t talk. If a dog is stolen, that little tag on their collar would disappear for good, but a chip stays in the nape of the dog’s neck for lost and found purposes.

It's National Microchip Month, so important if pets goes missing (& compulsory for dogs)… https://t.co/uH5gvMcoC2 pic.twitter.com/FvuI1MorUR — Willows Vets (@willowsvets) June 7, 2017

Fox & Friends offered up some funny quips sent in by their viewers today concerning this microchip implant. One man tweeted that if someone ever plans to implant one of those chips on him, they better arrive with the SWAT Team.

Another man wrote that if the time comes when he needs a chip implant so he can buy snacks and open doors, then it is time for him to learn a new set of skills. There wasn’t much positive feedback when the Fox & Friends hosts asked for their viewers’ comments. There wasn’t much positive feedback among the hosts themselves this morning.

It is not known how the employees of Three Square Market feel about this and the hosts on Fox did mention they would like to interview them to get their take on this. When it boils down to it, chances are it would probably be an easier sell for a company that supplies these microchips if they can honestly point out that they use it in their own company. If they didn’t have their own employees implanted with these chips, the question of “why” is sure to come up during a sales-pitch.

