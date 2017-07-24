Dylan O’Brien From ‘Teen Wolf’ To ‘Maze Runner’ And ‘American Assassin’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Dylan O’Brien’s career began with Teen Wolf. Dylan called it his “first ever part.” The series that made O’Brien a star will always be special to him.

Dylan O’Brien is quoted in Teen Vogue expressing his feelings about filming the final episode of Teen Wolf.

“It’s nothing but emotional now that it’s over. For me, this will always be such a special thing. This was my first part ever. I’ll always miss this character and this show. It’s sad. It makes me super emotional. I’m getting shaky just talking about it right now.”

After six seasons of Teen Wolf, the Maze Runner trilogy, American Assassin, and Deep Water Horizon, Dylan O’Brien is a veteran actor at the age of 25, and of course, Dylan has the battle scars to prove it.

Dylan O’Brien was seriously injured on the set of Maze Runner in the spring of 2016 but seems to have recovered after a year of recuperation. For more information on Dylan Obrien’s accident and recovery, see this from the Inquisitr.

Dylan O’Brien was cast to star in the Teen Wolf series in 2011. Teen Wolf ran for six seasons and 100 episodes. Now that it’s over, the Teen Wolf star is quoted in Teen Vogue explaining why the role of Stiles will always be his favorite.

“This show became my entire school that I went to every day to learn what I was doing on set, being in front of the camera and learning about the whole process I was in love with. This show started that way, and it became home even when I did another thing, I couldn’t wait to return home. I would get so excited to come back to Stiles. I’ll always look back at Stiles being my ultimate favorite.”

Dylan O’Brien also made two films in 2011: High Road and Charlie Brown: Blockhead’s Revenge. In 2012, the Teen Wolf actor starred in The First Time, and in 2013, he starred in The Internship.

Teen Wolf is Dylan O’Brien’s first role and perhaps the young actor is still best known as Stiles of Teen Wolf, but his role as Thomas in Maze Runner is a close second. Both Teen Wolf and Maze Runner have a huge fan base, and a lot of that affection is directed at Dylan O’Brien.

Deep Water Horizon, which was filmed before Dylan O’Brien’s accident and released afterward, was perhaps one of his best films to date. O’Brien co-starred with Kurt Russell and Mark Wahlberg in Deep Water Horizon, which was based on a true story.

Dylan O’Brien’s starring role in American Assassin is expected to be another great film perhaps achieving critical acclaim. American Assassin will come to theaters September 15.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure, which is the final installment of the Maze Runner trilogy, will air in theaters January 12, 2018.

The Teen Wolf star made a TV series short, called First Dates with Toby Harris in 2013, as well. Dylan O’Brien even made an appearance on the popular prime time series New Girl in 2013, according to IMDb.

Dylan O’Brien’s role in American Assassin is a fascinating one for the promising young actor. The CIA thriller is expected to be a box office hit and will introduce the Teen Wolf star to a wider audience as well.

Dylan O’Brien of Teen Wolf, Maze Runner, and American Assassin is continuing his career in films, though Teen Wolf will end with Season 6.

[Featured Image by Al Powers/Invision/AP Images]