Johnny Depp’s Beautiful And Outspoken ‘Richard Says Goodbye’ Co-Star Zoey Deutch [Opinion]

Johnny Depp’s film Richard Says Goodbye will feature the fiery young actress Zoey Deutch. The 22-year-old actress is likely destined for greatness, with six years of acting experience already under her belt, Zoey has made a few major movies this year.

Zoey Deutch is a fresh face in Hollywood, but her star is definitely on the rise. Johnny Depp’s new co-star Zoey Deutch comes from artistic roots, according to Wonderland Magazine. Zoey’s father is director Howard Deutch and her mother is Leah Thompson, who is perhaps best remembered for her role in Back to the Future.

Starring with Johnny Depp in Richard Says Goodbye is a good opportunity for Zoey Deutch. Zoey’s career is gaining momentum, and co-starring with Johnny Depp is another exciting boost for Miss Deutch.

Zoey Deutch landed the starring role in Open Road’s Before I Fall earlier this year, as well as portraying J.D. Salinger’s daughter in the biopic Rebel in the Rye. Also to Zoey Deutch’s credit, this year is the upcoming Flower, which will debut at the 15th Tribeca Film Festival. Johnny Depp’s Richard Says Goodbye will be yet another high profile film project.

Johnny Depp’s lovely young co-star also has a smaller role in Set It Up, which is coming to Netflix soon. Zoey Deutch gained notoriety when she starred in the romantic comedy Everybody Wants Some with Glen Powell last year.

Zoey Deutch is an excellent choice to play a young college student in the movie Richard Says Goodbye. Zoey Deutch is experienced, she’s very pretty, but more than that, Zoey is smart, savvy, enthusiastic, and eager to learn.

Johnny Depp’s new leading lady Zoey Deutch told Wonderland Magazine she is interested in women’s rights and constitutional law.

“You’re going to be shocked that I’m particularly interested in women’s rights. I just feel right now, in order for women to progress, we have to stay educated and be willing to challenge any rules aimed at controlling our sexual behavior. My way is to study—through literally trying to translate and understand the Constitution.”

Zoey Deutch has also been inspired by her most recent film Before I Fall. Miss Deutch found the film’s story line sparked her own interests. Zoey Deutch has a summer break scheduled before she starts filming Richard Says Goodbye with Johnny Depp, so Zoey is going to study the Constitution.

Zoey Deutch told Wonderland how her Before I Fall role inspired her.

“It was such a blessing that [Before I Fall] was coming out during this time—to have a movie about a young woman who learns that what she does matters, and that she has a voice and an effect. It made me think about all these things that I hadn’t since high school, about forming my own opinions from my own experiences, trying to be conscious…”

Johnny Depp’s Richard Says Goodbye will be Zoey Deutch’s next big project. Richard Says Goodbye is written and directed by Wayne Roberts. The film will be produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, IM Global President Greg Shapiro, and Johnny Depp. IM Global will be financing the film, according to Variety.

Richard Says Goodbye is a major project of Johnny Depp’s production company Infinitum Nihil. Johnny recently signed a contract with IM Global this June to co-produce the film and have first look rights at Infinitum Nihil’s future projects.

Now Zoey Deutch has been cast to co-star with Johnny Depp in Richard Says Goodbye. The film’s plot centers around a college professor, portrayed by Depp, who is diagnosed with a fatal illness and decides to live it up and go a bit wild before he dies.

Johnny Depp’s Richard Says Goodbye is a comedy but also a drama. Zoey Deutch has experience with this sort of film. This promising and talented young actress has a lot to offer the project which will begin filming next month, according to the Times of India.

Johnny Depp and Zoey Deutch will star in Richard Says Goodbye.

