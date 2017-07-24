Ivanka Trump Killed It, Steps Out Of DC Home In Floral Dress That Screams Flower Power [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Bradley Ryder and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Perhaps, Ivanka Trump missed her calling because she keeps killing it — one fashionable statement after another. If Donald and Ivana’s only daughter together, grows tired of hobnobbing around the Oval Office and doing damage control for her family that’s stewing in political mayhem, she can always do the catwalk thing in an Ivanka dress for the ages.

Ivanka shares a posh residence near the White House with her husband Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to President Trump. From the looks of it, Ivanka is growing accustomed to the daily swells of paparazzi camped outside her home.

I might add that the world — and Ivanka — knows all eyes are on her and “who” she is wearing on any given day. As a savvy entrepreneur like her father, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump is likely taking full advantage of all the fuss and media attention.

On Friday, the 35-year-old mommy of three was snapped heading out for a busy day. Her youngest son, Theodore, was nestled comfortably on his mother’s hip as they ushered in the morning sun together.

Ivanka, with her modelesque looks, shimmered in a blue floral dress that stopped just above her knee. Reportedly, the fun frock is part of her own fashion label. Ivanka Trump is a lightning rod for fashion, and it’s not surprising that the blue dress sold out shortly after the pictures made rounds on social media and news sites, according to Daily Mail’s Femail.

The dress, while demure in appearance, wasn’t enough to conceal Ivanka’s trademark confident persona. As proof of her stylish prowess, Ivanka rounded out her chic garb with a pair of Ray-Ban glasses and nude strappy heels.

The outfit Ivanka Trump was wearing today made paparazzi take a million photos! Naturally, her choice of dress… https://t.co/afG3YNiaAR — World News Politics (@WNPolitics) July 23, 2017

With Secret Service agents in tow and remaining clear out of the camera shots, Ivanka eagerly offered a stunning smile to photographers who camp out daily for the perfect shot of the First Family. Ivanka doesn’t particularly appear bothered by all the attention. Many of them are simply on dress-watch and she appears happy to oblige the fashion conscious among them.

If Ivanka is stressed to the max over her father’s ongoing controversy regarding the special counsel’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russia during the past election, she’s not showing any hints. Almost daily, another nugget of news adds to the growing scandal involving the president and some of his most loyal supporters.

Loose Lips Sink Ships: Mueller Probe Team Starts Leaking Special Counsel Investigation Details to Press https://t.co/gj5WDKhOMs via @Breitba pic.twitter.com/W5pcFFzWjj — EAGLE WINGS (@ConstanceQueen8) July 20, 2017

Ivanka Trump has her own share of troubles tied to alleged violations of government ethics. A new report shows that not even Trump’s “pride and joy” is safe from political scandal.

CNBC wrote that Ivanka, who is the assistant to President Donald Trump, has received nearly $13 million in compensation since early 2016. Although she resigned from multiple leadership roles within the Trump organization and from her eponymous brand, she reportedly still collects millions of dollars from various streams.

Ivanka Trump received at least $12.6 million since 2016, disclosure shows https://t.co/rBCpJSrtww — Stop Trump ???? (@StopTrump2020) July 23, 2017

Whether Ivanka Trump is donning a pair of Capri leggings for a workout before hitting the office, beaming confidently in a light pink knit A-line dress that is accessorized with a nearly $11,000 bangle from her Metropolis collection or going mellow yellow, Donald Trump’s oldest daughter is the epitome of fashion confidence.

If — for whatever reason — she wants to give up her day job and give Gisele Bundchen a run for her money, Ivanka can give the folks at Ford or Wilhelmina Models a ring; she’s a shoo-in for the gig. Just throwing that out there.

Luckily, she’s the daughter of the commander in chief who happens to be a billionaire real estate tycoon and has made a name for herself that’s glittering wider by the minute. Supermodels the world over, be afraid — be very afraid.

[Featured Image by Sean Gallup/Getty Images]