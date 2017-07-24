Horror Movies 2017: ‘7 Witches’ Delivers A Chilling Story With An Artistic Touch [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Carter Lee and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Thus far, 2017 has provided horror movies centered on aliens, supernatural killers, ghosts, demons, and now we have one centered on witches. If you enjoy horror movies with a slow-burn feel that gradually builds tension, then you should checkout 7 Witches. Directed by Brady Hall, 7 Witches features four main characters led by a strong female cast: Persephone Apostolou, Danika Golombek, Megan Hensley, and Macall Gordon.

The Plot

Kate (Apostolou) gathers with her parents and aunt Paula (Gordon) at a seaside island to celebrate the wedding of her estranged sister, Rose (Apostolou). Rose is marrying Aggie (Hensley), and the pair have planned a Wiccan wedding. The two families have rented the isolated island for the occasion so the two families have total privacy. When Kate and Paula meet Aggie’s family, they know something is askew about them; they dress like gothic puritans from centuries ago, and they all act strangely (Aggie seeming to be the most “normal” one which isn’t saying a lot). But when Rose’s wedding day arrives, Kate soon learns that there is a very real reason to be afraid.

A Stunning Nightmare

The cast delivers a solid performance, and the relationship dynamic of Kate’s family feels authentic. Though the story is of a slow-burn style, the movie is only 75-minutes long and they use that short amount of time wisely. Most of the film is used on character-building, and the relationship between Kate and Paula is an entertaining watch. There are creepy scenes sprinkled throughout the story, but the real gore and horror happens in the third act. And because the film did a great job of giving the characters depth, the final act of the film is all that more terrifying.

The show-stealer of this horror gem is the cinematography. 7 Witches features stunning shots of landscapes with a gloomy tint that really adds to the horror. The weakest element of the movie is the score; the music is creepy, but it is overused to the point that it wears out its welcome. But with a solid script, good performances, and great direction and production, it’s easy to overlook the repetitive score. Most critics have applauded 7 Witches, and some have called it one of the most unnerving horror movies of 2017.

7 Witches Trailer

OTHER HORROR MOVIE ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR

Overlooked Horror Movies 2017: ‘The Dark Tapes,’ ‘The Snare,’ And More

Best Horror Movies 2017: Three Highly-Rated Titles New To On Demand

How ‘The Last House On The Left’ Changed Horror Movies Forever

Best New Horror Movies 2017 On Demand: ‘Don’t Kill It’ And More

Best Horror Movies 2017: Exclusive Interview With Tom Costabile

With stunning direction, solid performances, and utterly creepy moments, 7 Witches is one of the must-watch horror movies of 2017.

[Featured Image by Indican Pictures]