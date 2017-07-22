According To This Video, You Don’t Know How To Cook Bacon [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Charisse Van Horn and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

If you’re a meat eater, you probably love bacon, and if you’re old enough to use a stove or oven, you’ve probably cooked it before. Many people love bacon and look for ways to eat the meaty treat. McDonald’s recently announced they are testing loaded fries that will consist of cheese and bacon, as WRAL reported to the excitement of many fast-food enthusiasts. Whether buying bacon in a premade meal or cooking bacon at home, there’s no question that bacon is one of the most popular meats available. However; according to this viral video, you most likely don’t know how to cook bacon correctly. If your bacon is smothered in grease, shriveled to bits, and burnt to a crisp, you’re definitely cooking it wrong. You can check out the video below and learn how to cook bacon correctly.

The video below comes from financial guru Clark Howard, and although there is no direct correlation between Howard’s recommended version for cooking bacon and money saved, it does seem a better use of money to enjoy your bacon cooked to perfection as opposed to wasting it, especially if it’s burnt. The method does vary from what most people may consider as the correct way to cook bacon and doesn’t involve pan frying, but cooking in the oven at a recommended temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The higher temperature allows the bacon to cook faster than it would if cooked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

The first noticeable difference with Howard’s method is the use of aluminum foil. Instead of frying bacon in a pan or using a broiler pan, he places tin foil in a pan and then places the bacon directly on the foil. Next, Howard places the bacon on the foil-lined pan in a 400 degree Fahrenheit oven for 16 minutes. Howard recommends the use of a timer so you can check the level of doneness after the timer goes off. At 16 minutes, the bacon will be tender. Those who want their bacon crispier can adjust the timer for an additional three minutes. This is simply a matter of personal preference.

When cooking bacon with a broiler pan, much of the grease will fall through the pan’s slots. With the tin foil method, the grease will remain on the bacon so you will need to drain it thoroughly. This is easily accomplished by placing paper towels on a plate, and then letting the bacon soak on the paper towels to absorb excess grease. Those concerned about excess grease can place an additional paper towel on the top of the bacon, or leave the grease there for added flavor.

Did you know that many people save bacon grease for cooking? In fact, bacon grease is a staple in many southern dishes. If you are concerned about the health benefits and drawbacks of eating bacon or cooking with bacon grease, speak to your health care provider. You may see videos on both subjects below.

