‘War For The Planet Of The Apes’ Is Masterfully Unsettling [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

War for the Planet of the Apes starring Woody Harrelson and Andy Serkis has received fantastic reviews, with a few notable exceptions. Rotten Tomatoes critics gave it a 94 percent fresh rating and 88 percent of the audience liked it. Top critic Adam Graham of the Detroit News called attention to the movie’s relevance.

“The best summer blockbuster in years, a smart, thoughtful, confrontational and challenging allegory for a world run amok.”

However, War for the Planet of the Apes is not a stand alone movie, but rather part of a trilogy. As with all trilogies, viewer’s might benefit from reviewing the previous Planet of the Apes movies before going to the theater. Still, War does attempt to help new viewers catch up.

The first Planet of the Apes film aired in 1968, which in one way makes War for the Planet of the Apes a tremendously old franchise, however, War for the Planet of the Apes is part of a far more recent trilogy. Another way to look at this film is the story of how apes won and lost the planet is a very long.

War for the Planet of the Apes is a tremendously disturbing film in many ways. While it is based on the classic Planet of the Apes film series that began in 1968, War for the Planet of the Apes is a film for now, and that might be why it is unsettling.

The original 1968 classic Planet of the Apes was socially relevant to the conflicts of that time period. True to the franchise, War for the Planet of the Apes picks at the contemporary fears of the millennial era, namely war, oppression, loss of liberty, loss of intellectual capacity, and pandemic. Vanity Fair’s Richard Lawson longs for more buzz around the film, and to open a dialog around the main themes.

“These movies are earnest, often deeply unsettling allegories that take their mission seriously. As much ink should be spilled on them as is devoted to, say, the Avengers movies. And yet, it’s not. Maybe that’s because the themes addressed in the [Planet of the Apes] movies are so dark and uncomfortably familiar.”

War for the Planet of the Apes, like all Planet of the Apes films, old and new is tremendously allegorical. These films attempt to speak to the various issues and social biases of the times.

The allegories used in War for the Planet of the Apes represent a tough set of worst fear scenarios that could be at the root of the absence of dialog about the film. Maybe the public isn’t ready to talk about these issues publicly, but the box office is doing well.

While War for the Planet of the Apes received a lot of positive reviews, Hypable took issue with the derivative nature of the film, essentially calling it a combination of Roots and Apocalypse Now.

“Reeves has remade Apocalypse Now with apes in place of the Viet Cong. Reeves has also remade every movie about slavery in existence.”

Andy Serkis performance in War for the Planet of The Apes was one thing most reviewers agreed was phenomenal. Hypable, though their review was far from positive, had only nice things to say about Andy Serkis.

“Speaking of Andy Serkis–he continues to impress me. He has revolutionized the acting game with stellar motion-capture performances. Proving that he is not only agile in movement, but a talented actor. He is the glue that holds the film together despite it slowly crumbling around him.”

War for the Planet of the Apes was appreciated among most critics, but Andy Serkis’ performance was amply praised. Barry Hertz, a top Rotten Tomatoes critic, also praised Serkis, for his quick adaption to CG technology used in War for the Planet of the Apes.

“Serkis has invented an entirely new medium of performance – one that pushes the series into a realm that would have blown poor George Taylor’s mind even more than a half-buried Lady Liberty.”

Woody Harrelson was apparently a convincing villain apparently. Vanity Fair describes Woody Harrelson’s army colonel as “a cruel hardliner with a glint of zealotry in his eyes.”

War for the Planet of the Apes benefited greatly from an amazing cast. The CG was stunning according to most reviews as well. While most reviews were positive, a few took issue with the rather obvious societal themes, while others were left feeling unsettled by the bleak aspects of the film.

Overall War for the Planet of the Apes is masterful, but a bit unsettling.

[Featured Image by Faiz Zak/Shutterstock]