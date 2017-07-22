What Should Happen In ‘Creed II’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Zach Shafron and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The second installment of the Creed saga is set for 2018. However, it’s never too early to take a guess at what’s going to happen. These movies branch off of the original Rocky movies, which are sacred to many Americans.

In the first movie, Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan), the son (due to an affair) of the heroic Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) from the Rocky series, decides to become a boxer, leaving his day job. Johnson seeks Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), residing in Philadelphia now as a rather old man.

After Rocky hesitantly becomes Adonis’ trainer, the son of a once great fighter ends up fighting many amateur boxers, proving his worth throughout the boxing community as someone that needs to be respected. Adonis improves greatly and eventually fights “Pretty” Ricky Conlan, a top fighter, at Goodison Park in Conlan’s hometown of Liverpool.

Similar to the first Rocky installment, Creed is the first fighter ever to knock down Conlan, but ends up losing the fight via a split-decision, just like Rocky did all those years ago. It was a gallant effort from a fighter that came from nothing, trying to emulate his father that is no longer living.

Next year, for the new film, there are rumors that Ivan Drago, the Russian antagonist from Rocky IV, may be involved. This can be confirmed by an Instagram that Sylvester Stallone posted. It would be amazing to have a Rocky star come back, even at a much older age, and have some role in the film.

Here’s a chance to stretch your imagination… HISTORY WILL ALWAYS REPEAT ITSELF IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER, JUST GOT TO BE READY!… Sins of the Father…. #creed2 # agentnickyc #rockybalboa A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

Rocky fans know that Drago was the man to beat down Apollo Creed to his death in an exhibition match during the fourth movie. It would only be fitting for Adonis to face Drago to avenge the death of his father so many years later.

Now, the question is what does Dolph Lundgren (Drago) look like without and a shirt on, and could this pass as a legitimate fight. To have these two tussle for 12-rounds would be exactly what any Rocky fan craves. Plus, Drago ended the life of the man that made Rocky Balboa into a winner.

Additionally, it would be great to see the actual Apollo Creed, albeit dead in the series, with a role in the film through flashbacks of some sort. Carl Weathers could also be inside either Rocky or Adonis’ head giving words of encouragement.

There’s been no shortage of creativity in any type of Rocky film. Since 1976, the movies always strike a chord with just about everyone that watches them. This next installment has a chance to take a terrible fight in the fourth movie, and make it into a revenge-type moment through Creed.

Hopefully, this time, Johnson will come out as the winner. Losing in a split decision is a tough pill to swallow, and seeing another loss would be difficult.

Sylvester Stallone is getting older, and there will be a day where anything Rocky is just history. Fans must appreciate these movies because it’ll all be history.

Go get ’em, Donnie.

[Feature Image by Warner Bros.]