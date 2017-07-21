Netflix’s ‘Bright’ Movie Trailer Starring Will Smith Revealed, Is It The Next Blockbuster? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Jai Sabharwal and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Netflix’s popularity has given it the golden ticket to devise an impeccable plan of lucrative credence. Besides the many popular TV series that viewers have been glued at, there have been a number of flicks as well. But, none could be compared to the upcoming Will Smith-starred Netflix movie, Bright.

The online-content streaming company unveiled the first full-length trailer for the upcoming movie that has been directed by none other than the director of Suicide Squad, David Ayer. The new trailer, that was revealed at San Diego’s Comic-Con a day ago, has already built up the hype just like Ayer’s previous movie did. No matter how brilliant the trailer be, there is still skepticism in the minds of many that whether this movie would keep up the reputation it has gained through the trailer.

For the ones who have not seen the trailer yet – Bright, starring Will Smith is an upcoming fantasy-action thriller film that resides in an advanced world where humans and magical creatures live together. A few cut scenes in the trailer revealed of how these magical creatures, which include elves and orcs, face discrimination due to their dissimilarities.

Bright movie trailer further showed us that Smith plays the role of an LAPD officer named Scott Ward, alongside an orc partner called Nick Jakoby played by Joel Edgerton. The trailer shows the audience that Jakoby is one of the first orcs to be selected as a law enforcer. We see in the trailer that the two start to get along after they get a case to find a very powerful magic wand that everyone is looking for. The rest of the trailer shows various cut scenes throughout the timeframe of the movie that shows a combination of action, emotion and comic scenes.

Humans, Elves, Orcs, Will Smith… can't we all just get along? @BrightNetflix premieres on Netflix December 22. pic.twitter.com/Wb528PwX0v — Netflix US (@netflix) July 20, 2017

Netflix’s Bright may actually have what it takes to be the very first blockbuster that is going to be featured on the online-streaming app. The moment I saw the trailer, I felt sudden urge to watch it completely. No doubt the first thing I noticed about the trailer was the addition of Will Smith in the movie. And, there surely are many Smith fans out there who would love to watch him perform.

What is surprising to know about the movie’s production rights is that Netflix grabbed the opportunity when companies like MGM and Warner Bros were not willing to spend. As reported by Deadline, besides Warner Bros’ and MGM’s combined budget of $50 million, Kevin Frakes of PalmStar gave a final budget of $60 million. But, Netflix took the movie under its wing with a production budget of $90 million.

I would personally want it to be a Netflix series, rather than a movie. But, maybe they could deliver what we want to see. So, let us find out whether Bright lives up to the expectations of Will Smith fans or not. Netflix has made a few big-budget films before as well, like Brad Pitt’s War Machine, but everyone knows how that turned out to be. Moreover, film director David Ayer also needs to prove the critics and audience that he has what it takes to make not just a commercially successful movie, but also an overpowering one.

Watch out for Bright starring Will Smith on Netflix on December 22, 2017.

[Featured Image by Al Powers/AP Images]