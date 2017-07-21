Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Look Back On ’35 Crazy And Wonderful Years’ With New Commitment [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne renewed their wedding vows this spring and celebrated their thirty-fifth wedding anniversary this Fourth of July according to AOL. The Osbournes are facing their golden years with renewed commitment to their relationship.

Looking back, it is simply amazing Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne survived all they have gone through. The Osbournes have had numerous brushes with death over the years, according to this from the Inquisitr, but they are still going strong.

Sharon Osbourne recently confided she missed the old days of wild sex and drinking with her husband. In those days Ozzy was the lead singer for Black Sabbath, and Sharon was his manager. They were on tour a lot, but according to Sharon, the couple spent a lot of time in bed as well.

Sharon Osbourne is quoted in the Mirror, revealing some rather personal details about her life with Ozzy Osbourne back in the day.

“When I first got together­ with my husband we used to do a lot of drinking together. And it was the best. I think about those days sometimes of lying in bed during the day, drinking, eating­, doing what you do and then having a sleep, waking­ up…sometimes I do miss all of that, that playtime.”

Now though Ozzy Osbourne is a recovering alcoholic, so no more drinking. The Black Sabbath front man reportedly revealed that he is still so tempted by drugs and alcohol that he attends Addicts Anonymous meetings daily according to the Mirror.

Sharon Osbourne revealed that she quit drinking long before her husband because someone had to take care of their commitments, according to the Mirror.

Ozzy surprised Sharon Osbourne on the Talk, by bringing her flowers and a new wedding band with huge diamonds. Still the romantic, Ozzy says Sharon means “everything” to him.

Ozzy Osbourne, now 68-years-old, is facing a different world than the one in which Black Sabbath made their debut. A lot has changed since the 1970s. One thing that hasn’t changed though is Ozzy’s love for Sharon, and her love for him. The two exchanged romantic tweets on their anniversary.

Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years. You carry my heart in yours, and it’s getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniviversary pic.twitter.com/lVJQwx1YjH — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) July 4, 2017

Happy Anniversary My Love, You Are My Everything! pic.twitter.com/ODnaZStAVI — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 4, 2017

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne live busy lives and are often apart because of their work, but despite all that, and all the things that have happened over the years, these two are still committed to making the relationship work.

Sharon Osbourne has been clear that the two don’t have a perfect marriage, but the two of them simply glow when they exchange glances. Sharon is quite honest and candid, always about the relationship. The two have no secrets, even from the public, but despite their faults, and their problems these two are committed to making it work.

Sharon Osbourne is now as much a celebrity as Ozzy. Sharon is well known from the hit comedy reality show, The Osbournes, The Talk, and her work as an X-Factor judge. She even had her own show for a while.

Ozzy Osbourne still has an amazing music career, even though Black Sabbath retired, Ozzy is touring with his own band which includes legendary guitarist of The Black Label Society, Zakk Wylde. They performed at Ozzfest meets Knotfest on July 12.

The Prince of Darkness also plans to sing “Bark at the Moon,” during the eclipse, at the Moonstruck show on August 21. See the Inquisitr for more information. Ozzy Osbourne has made it clear he has no intention of retiring any times soon.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have worked together, played together and drank together. They have spent days in bed with each other according to Sharon. Yes, they have fought, they have been hurt, they have nearly died together a couple of times, but after three and a half decades it’s clear that the two are deeply in love.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have had an amazing and at times difficult relationship, but they are still very much in love after 35 years.

[Featured Image by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP Images]