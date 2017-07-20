The following article is entirely the opinion of Britt Lawrence and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 1 “Dragonstone.”

Game of Thrones Season 7 got off to a confident start with “Dragonstone.” The episode saw the Stark siblings engage in power plays, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) welcome Euron Greyjoy to Westeros, The Hound face his past, and Samwell Tarly work on his future. While at the end of Episode 1, Daenerys arrived home to Dragonstone.

From Ed Sheeran’s highly publicized cameo to that fatal intro, there was a lot that happened in the Season 7 premiere, and most of it was a hit, while some of it was a miss. These were the biggest of the bunch.

Hit: The Starks make their next move

The Starks were front and center throughout the Season 7 premiere. The episode opened with Arya (Maisie Williams) taking down House Frey in a bloody reprisal that brought the demented House to their knees.

Bran continued his journey home, making it to the Wall. While back at the Starks’ headquarters in Winterfell, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Sansa (Sophie Turner) engaged in a war of wills, when they disagreed on Northern affairs.

Any time the Starks are front and center, Game of Thrones is on a winning streak, and while many fans want the Stark siblings reunited and united, that appears to be a bit of a challenge at the moment.

Hit: Tormund and Brienne

Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and Brienne’s (Gwendoline Christie) first interaction in Season 7 was short and still very sweet. Is the ice starting to melt on Brienne’s side of the wall? In a sign she might be warming up to her crush’s historically one-sided affection, she became so entranced by Tormund’s stare that Podrick (Daniel Portman) was able to strike her during their practice.

Miss: Sam’s gross-out story

Sam (John Bradley) is a great character. The disgusting montage that accompanied his storyline was not.

Hit: The Hound heads north

Episode 1 found The Hound (Rory McCann) having to face the somber realization of what his robbery of a father and daughter, who had offered him and Arya refuge, had led to. It was one of the more reflective moments of the premiere. Game of Thrones reminded viewers of his awful deed while also hinting at his ultimate redemption.

Miss: The White Walkers

While Season 7 opened on an exciting note, its momentum languished in a subsequent scene. In Bran’s vision, he saw the White Walkers slowly advancing south, emphasis on slowly.

Hit: Daenerys returns home

The final minutes of Episode 1 were spent with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) returning to her ancestral home of Dragonstone. Why the opulent castle had been left abandoned went strangely unexplained. Daenerys’ emotions were palatable as she uttered the final line of the episode, “Shall we begin?”

Miss: No one shows wonder at the Battle for Winterfell

Where is the awe at the Starks taking back their ancestral home? Cersei acknowledged that Jon Snow was the King in the North, but not much else.

Not to mention, Arya Stark is still running around the Seven Kingdoms without any apparent knowledge that her beloved brother is the King in the North, and her older sister has safely reunited with him.

Hit: Jaime counsels Cersei

Something interesting happened in the Season 7 premiere. Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) gave his sister cogent counsel on her newfound position. Things really are changing on Game of Thrones.

Miss: Lyanna Mormont tongue lashes the North, again

Game of Thrones commonly engages in fantastical elements with its stories. Characters have come back from the dead and there are dragons.

However, the moment that pushed the most credulity in the Season 7 premiere was Lyanna Mormont disrespectfully addressing the Northern Lords, again. The idea of a child continually putting a bunch of grown-ups on their heels requires suspension beyond all belief.

Hit: Speaking of the Mormonts, Jorah returned

He was last seen bidding farewell to his queen, but greyscale sufferer Jorah Mormont (Iain Glenn) might be on the road to recovery in Season 7. In the sole highlight of Sam’s storyline, the two met. Well, sort of.

Sam is unaware the man who reached for his hand is the son of his former Lord Commander, Jeor Mormont. It will be interesting to see how they interact and hopefully learn of their connection.

Hit: Ed Sheeran’s cameo

CNN reported on the reaction to Ed Sheeran’s Game of Thrones cameo, and while the pop singing sensation’s guest spot on the HBO hit has divided fans, this one loved it. Despite what its critics have said, the scene was far from pointless or forced.

After Arya’s bloody takedown of House Frey, it was important to show her softer side. In the scene, Arya meets a group of Lannister troops, and while it seems like she might be readying to cross them off her infamous list of life, she does not.

She appears to realize they are not bad guys, rather ones forced to serve a woman she despises. Arya showing the distinction between someone dressed in the uniform of the House she justly detests, and the House itself, is an assuring indication that Arya has not lost her sense of justice.

As for Ed Sheeran’s casting, had that role been played by a less familiar face, would you have been as quickly filled with anxiety, wondering if Arya was going to cross him, and his fellow soldiers, off her list? Exactly.

Find out what happens in Game of Thrones Episode 2, when Season 7 continues with “Stormborn,” Sunday, July 23 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.

