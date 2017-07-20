Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ With Harry Styles, Fionn Whitehead, And Tom Hardy Is An ‘Intimate Epic’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, starring Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Fionn Whitehead, Aneurin Barnard, and Harry Styles, is getting rave reviews everywhere. Dunkirk is a different kind of war movie, says Rotten Tomatoes film critic Joe Morgenstern of the Wall Street Journal.

“Christopher Nolan has created something new in the annals of war films – an intimate epic”

Dunkirk doesn’t air in theaters until tomorrow. Still, professional critics who have seen it are very impressed with Christopher Nolan’s work on Dunkirk. Rotten Tomatoes critic Marc Savlov of the Austin Chronicle praises the artistic editing and the music score for Dunkirk, calling it a “bona fide classic.”

“I’d go so far to say that Dunkirk could easily serve as its own master class in the art of film editing. Add to that an absolutely terrifyingly discordant score from Hans Zimmer and the result is, well, a bona fide classic. Well done, sir, well done.”

Dunkirk currently has 95 percent fresh tomatoes from the critics. The unique storytelling of Dunkirk makes it an amazing departure from the guts and glory of the traditional war film. It has no distance from the characters.

Harry Styles, Fionn Whitehead, and Aneurin Barnard as Alex, Tommy, and Gibson, respectively, are all in the moment. The film isn’t about what Styles and Whitehead’s characters did before, or what they are like when their lives are not in peril. It’s about what Alex, Tommy, and the rest are experiencing under the toughest of circumstances they’ve ever had to live through, according to Rotten Tomatoes critic Robert Levin of am New York.

“[Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk] captures this struggle for survival with visceral intensity. It offers an immersion into this harrowing moment that is vast in its ambition and comprehensive in the degree to which it fulfills it.”

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is about Harry Styles’ Alex, Fionn Whitehead’s Tommy, and a few thousand other guys trying to get off a beach under fire and back to England. Christopher Nolan’s interpretation of Dunkirk is about desperation to survive. Dunkirk is about men with animal instinct and at times the failure of that instinct, as many perish. Matt Goldberg of Slate recounts a true story that parallels some of the things that happen in Dunkirk.

“Witnesses tell of a man who dropped his gear and told those around him that he was going to walk to England. Others had similar mental breakdowns and wandered off the beach.”

Dunkirk is a movie about real events as experienced by real people. Christopher Nolan is extremely respectful of those memories, and created characters based on first-hand accounts of the historical moment, without portraying selected individuals. There was no Alex or Tommy as portrayed by Harry Styles and Fionn Whitehead, but rather there were many men who experienced these things.

Christopher Nolan has revolutionized cinema with Dunkirk, says Matt Goldberg of Collider.

“Dunkirk isn’t just a departure for writer-director Christopher Nolan; it’s a departure for mainstream cinema as a whole. A movie without a protagonist, much of a story, or distinct characters, Dunkirk is largely about the experience.”

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is completely different from all previous war films. Christopher Nolan created an entirely different angle. Harry Styles’ debut movie performance made Styles part of something simply amazing. Matt Goldberg of Collider continues.

“[Christopher Nolan] is challenging himself to try and tell a war story in a different way. A conventional narrative for Dunkirk would have been easy, and instead, Nolan breaks out a completely unexpected approach, going with a triptych story that jumps between timelines that will ultimately intersect while never paying too much attention to any one character.”

Harry Styles’ role in Dunkirk was a stroke of genius, although Christopher Nolan says he had no idea the One Direction member was that famous. Christopher Nolan soon found out about Styles’ fans though as young ladies reportedly went to extremes to view the filming. The movie gained the attention of a younger demographic even while the film was being shot.

Christopher Nolan wrote the Dunkirk script himself according to Hollywood Reporter and adapted it during the film making as needed. Harry Styles’ role was reportedly expanded considerably, for example, as Christopher Nolan became increasingly confident of Harry Styles’ acting abilities.

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk wastes no time diving into the action. Christopher Nolan’s first scene depicts English soldiers targeted by gunfire as they run through the city streets. Tommy, portrayed by Fionn Whitehead, is the only one to make it out of this terrifying scene alive.

Harry Styles as Alex and Aneurin Barnard as Gibson meet up with Fionn Whitehead’s Tommy on the beach, during the movie’s early moments. To say more might spoil the movie, but suffice it to say Harry Styles’ fans will not be waiting long to see the British musician.

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk may go into the film history books as one of the best war movies ever made. It is an epic, larger-than-life production that needs to be viewed on the biggest screen possible, said Rotten Tomatoes top critic reviewer Cary Carling of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“This is a movie that deserves to be seen on the largest screen possible and, no, whatever you have in your home doesn’t count unless you reside inside an IMAX theater.”

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is quite historically accurate according to Slate. Even though characters like Harry Styles’ Alex and Fionn Whitehead’s Tommy were fictionalized, the characters were based on a large number of first-hand accounts, according to Slate, and all the action really happened the way it is dramatized in Dunkirk.

Harry Styles becomes a part of major film making history with his role in Dunkirk. This Christopher Nolan film is groundbreaking in its unique approach and artistic merit, as well as Dunkirk‘s huge cast and tremendous budget. In addition, Harry Styles should be a huge box office draw.

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk with Harry Styles, Fionn Whitehead, Tom Hardy, and Mark Rylance comes to theaters tomorrow.

[Featured Image by KGC-STAR MAX/AP Images]