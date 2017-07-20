Green Bay Packers: What To Watch For In NFL Preseason [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers still have a bitter taste in their mouths after the way that they were knocked out of the playoffs last season. Not only did they get beaten by the Atlanta Falcons, they got beaten in a way that can only leave a professional athlete feeling embarrassed and angry.

Fortunately for the Packers, the 2017 NFL season is right around the corner and they will have a chance to get revenge on the Falcons and the rest of the NFC and make a run back to the Super Bowl.

On paper, the Packers appear to have a roster that could make that goal become a reality. Ted Thompson went out in the offseason and signed star tight end Martellus Bennett and then beefed up the defense in the 2017 NFL Draft. Now, everything simply has to come together on the field.

Green Bay’s first preseason game starts on August 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles, before they face the Washington Redskins on August 19, Denver Broncos on August 26, and Los Angeles Rams on August 31. That preseason schedule will give Packers fans the chance to watch for a few things in particular.

All of that being said, which five things should Green Bay fans be on the lookout for throughout preseason play?

How Does Ty Montgomery Look After a Full Offseason at RB?

First and foremost, seeing how Ty Montgomery looks after a full offseason of preparing to be a running back will be interesting. Green Bay has already made it clear that he is their starter entering the season. He likely won’t play much in the preseason, but he will get enough touches to see what fans should expect to start the regular season.

Is Brett Hundley Ready to Be a Starter Elsewhere?

Very rarely do backup quarterbacks have the chance to showcase their skills to earn a chance elsewhere. Brett Hundley was the topic of trade rumors this past offseason and had a few teams interested in trading for him. If he is able to put together a strong offseason, he may earn a starting opportunity with another team.

Can Kevin King Get Off to a Hot Start?

One of the biggest issues for the Packers last season was their defensive secondary. Kevin King was drafted with the first pick of the second round and will likely be asked to start immediately. Preseason may not be a huge deal for veterans, but seeing how King plays against NFL talent for the first time should have Packers’ fans riveted to their TV’s.

Are the Young Running Backs Ready to Roll If Needed?

Montgomery should be just fine at the running back position, but the Packers still drafted three rookies to compete with him. Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones, and Devante Mays will all be gunning for touches. They will all receive a good amount of work in preseason action as well, which will be entertaining for the fans.

Will the Packers’ Defense Add Pressure?

Another issue from last season was the inconsistent pass rush that the Packers had. Clay Matthews and Nick Perry will be the two main names looked to add pressure, but Green Bay needs names like rookie Vince Biegel, Kenny Clark, and Mike Daniels to step up as well. If the Packers can’t put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, it could be a long season for their young secondary.

